Younus Al Nasser: Transforming data into real-time insights and future-focused decisions embodies Dubai’s vision of building a knowledge-driven digital economy that fosters Dubai’s position as an intelligent, future-ready, and precisely governed model.

Dubai – During its participation in the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, part of Digital Dubai showcased the city’s ten-year data journey, a story of progress, innovation, and leadership in data-driven governance.

The session, led by H.E. Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, highlighted key milestones that have shaped Dubai’s data ecosystem as a cornerstone of its digital transformation strategy.

Dubai’s journey began in 2015 with the enactment of the Dubai Data Law, the first of its kind, which laid the foundation for structured data sharing and governance. Two years later, in 2017, the city adopted the Open Data Policy, a key step toward promoting innovation and enabling the use of data to design smarter digital solutions and public services.

In 2019, the launch of AI Ethics Principles and Guidelines provided a framework for both public and private entities to ensure responsible data use in developing AI applications and establishing the groundwork for ethical and transparent technology governance.

The year 2020 marked a defining moment as data became central to Dubai’s effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, reinforcing the city’s global reputation for agility and resilience.

In 2022, Digital Dubai introduced the Synthetic Data Framework, empowering organizations to use artificial data for machine learning and analysis and advancing AI innovation while safeguarding privacy.

By 2025, these efforts culminated in the adoption of real-time city data systems, most notably the Dubai Population Now Dashboard, which provides instant insights into population dynamics, complemented by live indicators tracking GDP, real estate transactions, tourism, foreign trade, new business licenses, and traffic statistics patterns.

H.E. Younus Al Nasser underscored the significance of real-time, data-driven indicators, highlighting the Dubai Population Now service which offers accurate projections of population growth through 2040.

The initiative ensures comprehensive coverage within the real-time population registry and enables fully automated data exchange, achieving savings exceeding AED 45 million. The project exemplifies cross-government collaboration among entities such as the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Road and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Health authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Land Department, Community Development Authority, Knowledge and human Development Authority, and the Department of Economy and Tourism.

H.E. Al Nasser stated: “Today, data is far more than numbers, it stands as the heartbeat of modern cities and one of their most strategic assets. It drives informed decisions and defines the difference between a city that manages its present and one that designs its future.

In Dubai, where the population changes every moment, our ability to monitor these shifts in real time marks a major leap in city management which enables us to understand population dynamics and anticipate future needs for infrastructure and services.”

H.E. added: “This approach; transforming data into real-time insights and future-focused decisions embodies Dubai’s vision of building a knowledge-driven digital economy that foster Dubai’s position as an intelligent, future-ready, and precisely governed model. Our participation in the Mayors’ Forum is an opportunity to enrich global dialogue on the role of data in building resilient, sustainable cities and to share Dubai’s experience in fostering a culture of analytics and innovation.”

Digital Dubai’s participation reflects the emirate’s commitment to global collaboration and knowledge exchange, leveraging data and advanced technologies to build smarter, more resilient, and sustainable cities driven by innovation and foresight.