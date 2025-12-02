

DIFC marks the UAE’s 54th Union Day by reaffirming its commitment to shaping the future of finance and supporting the nation’s ambitious vision.

For over two decades, DIFC has been at the heart of Dubai’s transformation into a global financial hub, now home to more than 8,000 companies across diverse sectors. Backed by world-class infrastructure and a robust legal and regulatory framework, the Centre continues to champion innovation in financial technology, attract international investment, and empower businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive.

Aligned with the UAE’s long-term aspirations and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, DIFC remains a key driver of economic diversification and sustainable growth, reinforcing DIFC’s significant contribution to the national economy and its role in driving sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

The celebrations at DIFC also featured authentic Emirati culture with traditional food and drinks, live performances, and interactive activities, creating a vibrant atmosphere that honoured the nation’s heritage.

