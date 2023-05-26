Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) is pleased to announce two high-impact, in-person arbitration training sessions, reinforcing our commitment to developing regional arbitration talent. These sessions aim to equip legal and arbitration professionals with the essential knowledge and practical skills required to handle arbitration cases under the DIAC Rules.

The first session, conducted in English, will take place on May 29-30, 2023, at the Dubai Chambers Premises. This will be followed by a parallel training program in Arabic on the subsequent two days, offering the same comprehensive content.

These training sessions are part of DIAC's extensive program designed to advance the skills and careers of arbitrators, in-house counsel, legal experts, and law students. Renowned arbitration practitioners will provide valuable insights and practical strategies to navigate arbitration challenges effectively.

For more details about the program, schedule, and registration process, please visit www.diac.com/en/upcoming-events/. You can also contact the organizing team directly at events@diac.com .

