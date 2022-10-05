RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) participated in the Fourth Arab Conference on Occupational Safety and Health, recently held in Riyadh. DGDA was also a Platinum sponsor of the event, in line with its focus on occupational safety as it works on developing the Diriyah project, one of the world’s most complex projects.

The conference and exhibition was held at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center from the 3rd to the 5th of October and was organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), in cooperation with the Arab Labor Organization (ALO) concurrently with the Fifth Saudi International Conference for Occupational Safety and Health 2022, and was held under the auspices of His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development.

In a range of panel discussions and workshops, keynote speakers, including local and international experts, discussed digital transformation in the field of Occupational Health and Safety, modern technology and innovation, ISO 45003 standards, and the development of a sustainable occupational safety and health (OSH) system. They also discussed the future of OSH regulations, opportunities to overcome OSH hurdles, the future of OSH monitoring, the question of “humans, or robots and AI?”, the impact of mental health on productivity, how the enforcement of OSH standards contributes to economic sustainability, and the importance of instilling a culture of OSH across all levels of society.

The event’s panel discussions highlighted the Kingdom’s overall efforts to implement OSH measures, including compliance with OSH measures in the contracting and construction sector, OSH research and innovation, and OSH methodologies across businesses as well as in the energy and manufacturing sectors. They also addressed the field’s role in enhancing quality of life across various workplaces, workplace contingency planning, protecting workers in high-risk occupations, and the future of OSH training and skills.

In a panel discussion on compliance with OSH measures in the contracting and construction sector, Eng. Isaac bin Saad Assiri, Senior Director of Occupational Safety and Health at DGDA, showcased DGDA’s exceptionally high OSH standards, its efforts to enhance its staff’s OSH skills, and its workplace alertness levels. He also highlighted the authority’s role in creating a safer working environment for the sector on a national level and its keenness to share OSH regulations and guidelines with all interested parties. Assiri also participated in a workshop titled “Effectiveness of OSH Systems in the Construction Sector.”

Eng. Mohammed Al Zamanan, Director of Emergency and Crisis Management at the DGDA, participated in a workshop titled “Business Continuity: Basic Professional Action.” The workshop discussion proved to be lively, dynamic sessions with hundreds of specialists and notable industry figures in the audience participating and interacting throughout. It was an invaluable opportunity for all involved to highlight their real-life experiences and enrich the overall discussion on this highly pertinent subject matter.

DGDA has also recently launched an owned training program for OSH inspectors in the construction sector. Designed and developed by the Training and Compliance Section at DGDA’s Occupational Safety and Health Department, the program aims to enhance the capabilities of OSH inspectors working with MHRSD.

The program offers both theoretical and practical training courses held in DGDA work sites throughout its various projects. This includes soft skill training with oversight from the department’s experts, who help participants apply their newly acquired theoretical knowledge in a number of real-life situations. Following the three-month, 420-hour training program, trainees undergo a series of field tests across the various Diriyah Gate Development projects to ensure that trainees achieve the required results.

The training program is an outcome of a recent Memorandum of Understanding between DGDA and MHRSD. The MoU has allowed for the exchange of expertise and support services as both parties work to develop safer workplaces that adhere to the highest international standards and best practices. Held twice a year, each group of trainees in the program includes 11 certified inspectors selected from a pool of Ministry candidates.

