Diriyah: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has officially launched the second edition of the Rawi Diriyah (Diriyah Storyteller) competition. The competition will run until January 2024 and is open to middle and high school students from all over the Kingdom. It is expected to attract incredible interest from people interested in history and culture, specifically that of the Kingdom. This year’s event is sponsored by Exeed, a luxury SUV brand of the car manufacturer Chery, which launched in Saudi Arabia last year.

The Rawi Diriyah competition aims to showcase and promote the rich culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia through the art of storytelling. By preserving stories about Diriyah and Saudi Arabia, the competition contributes to the preservation of these narratives for future generations. In line with Vision 2030 goals, the competition seeks to instill Saudi culture in the minds of the youth of Saudi Arabia and empower a new generation of storytellers to uphold Diriyah's heritage. By nurturing the storytelling skills among this group, the program seeks to provide them with valuable life skills while fostering a sense of belonging to their community. Overseen by experts from DGDA and the Ministry of Education, the competition will honor Diriyah's history through the vivid and compelling tales shared by participants.

The competition and the cherished stories it brings to light are a testament to the pride we feel in Saudi Arabia’s society and its rich history. Preserving and maintaining this heritage is our duty, as it instills it in the hearts and minds of Saudi youth.

During its inaugural edition in late 2020, Rawi Diriyah captivated a vast audience, capturing the interest of approximately 250,000 talented male and female students. Among them, twelve exceptional students, both boys and girls, who emerged as finalists, with the total number of participants exceeding half a million.

Registration for the competition will be open from October 2 to November 14, 2023.

About Diriyah:

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time, and the home of the royal family. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority DGDA, and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State. DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority of Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world’s finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.

