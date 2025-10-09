Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced today that the second edition of the DFSA–HKMA Joint Climate Finance Conference will take place on 26 November in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

As the flagship initiative of the DFSA-HKMA partnership to support and enable climate finance in the Middle East and Asia, this year’s conference will focus on “Transforming Tomorrow: Harnessing Green Finance for Sustainability” and will reflect the shared commitment of Dubai and Hong Kong – two of the world’s most dynamic financial hubs – to shape the future of global finance through innovation, resilience, and cross-border collaboration.

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said: “As we look to the future, our partnership with the HKMA reflects a shared commitment to shaping a more connected, resilient, and forward-looking global financial landscape. ‘Transforming Tomorrow’ is more than a theme – it is a call to action aligned with the ambition of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to advance sustainable finance and innovation on a global scale.”

Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the HKMA, said: “The Joint Climate Finance Conference is another step forward in strengthening the Asia-Middle East Corridor to facilitate capital and knowledge flows, to support the sustainable development of our regions and beyond, leveraging the roles of Hong Kong and Dubai as finance and innovation centres. We look forward to continuing to deepen our collaboration with the DFSA, in climate finance and other areas.”

The conference will feature a fireside chat between Mr Steward and Mr Darryl Chan, Deputy Chief Executive of the HKMA, focusing on how technological innovation, policy frameworks, and cross-sector collaboration can unlock the full potential of climate finance – catalysing capital flows toward sustainable projects and accelerating the global transition to net zero. High-profile speakers will engage in panel discussions on topics such as opportunities for greening the Asia-Middle East Corridor and how tokenisation can drive global transition. The conference will also provide a deep dive into the findings of the DFSA-HKMA joint research on the role of sustainable debt in scaling up climate finance in emerging markets.

Strategic partners of the conference include DIFC Authority and Nasdaq Dubai. DIFC Authority continues to embed sustainable practices into its core operations and built environment, promoting environmental responsibility. Nasdaq Dubai is the leading global hub for green sukuk and sustainable Islamic finance, attracting global investors committed to environmentally responsible growth.

By convening policymakers, industry leaders, and global investors, the conference will serve as a platform to explore how regulatory foresight, fintech advancement, and sustainable finance can converge to create more inclusive and agile financial ecosystems.

Details of the DFSA–HKMA Joint Climate Finance Conference can be found here.

About Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) is the independent regulator of financial services conducted in and from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a purpose-built financial free zone in Dubai, UAE. The DFSA regulates and supervises financial services firms and markets in the DIFC. These include asset managers, banks, custody and trust services, commodities futures traders, fund managers, insurers and reinsurers, traders of securities and fintech firms. We supervise exchanges and trading platforms for both conduct and prudential purposes, overseeing an international securities exchange (Nasdaq Dubai) and an international commodities derivatives exchange (Gulf Mercantile Exchange). The DFSA is also responsible for supervising and enforcing anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism requirements applicable in the DIFC. Please refer to the DFSA’s website for more information.

Mark Steward joined the DFSA as Chief Executive in May 2025. Mr Steward served as the Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) from 2015. He was also the Chair of the FCA's Market Policy Committee, and from December 2021, he was Executive Director of the FCA's International Division. Prior to joining the FCA, Mr Steward served at the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) as an Executive Director with responsibility for the Enforcement Division. Before joining the SFC, Mr Steward held several senior positions with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and was most recently Deputy Executive Director, Enforcement at ASIC. Formerly, Mr Steward was Chair, International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Multi-lateral MOU Monitoring Group.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is Hong Kong’s central banking institution. The HKMA’s main functions are: (i) maintaining currency stability within the framework of the Linked Exchange Rate System; (ii) promoting the stability and integrity of the financial system, including the banking system; (iii) helping to maintain Hong Kong’s status as an international financial centre, including the maintenance and development of Hong Kong's financial infrastructure; and (iv) managing the Exchange Fund.

Eddie Yue was appointed Chief Executive of the HKMA from 1 October 2019. From 2007 to 2019, he served as Deputy Chief Executive of HKMA, steering policies and initiatives relating to reserves management, research and market development. He was actively involved in tackling major financial crises and played an instrumental role in enhancing the Linked Exchange Rate System.

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn. With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 46,078 professionals working across over 6,920 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups. Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.