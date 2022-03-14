Dubai, UAE: Cleantech Hackathon, launched by the Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), enjoyed significant competition by 48 participating innovators, university students and specialists in sustainable innovations in energy, urban environment, digital transformation, and sustainable lifestyles. The Hackathon attracted 110 applications from 16 countries and they were evaluated on their inspiration, innovation, social; economic; and environmental impact. The Hackathon concluded its activities by awarding four winners with four valuable monetary prizes.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, congratulated the winners, praising their efforts and the efforts of all participants who presented inspiring innovations that contribute in shaping a more sustainable future. Al Tayer highlighted their passion in exchanging experiences and gain advanced skills as well as benefit from the Centre resources to achieve sustainable development.

“The Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP), is a global platform for clean and renewable energy innovations. The Innovation Centre is helping to shape the future of sustainable energy worldwide and drive the research in these areas, by harnessing the latest innovative technologies. DEWA is raising awareness on sustainability at the Centre. It also trains UAE Nationals and promotes business competitiveness in this promising sector. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources. It also achieves the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan which draws an integrated map for urban development based on sustainable development to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in,” added Al Tayer.

“The Centre contributes to consolidating Dubai’s position as a global hub for sustainability and green initiatives. It supports investments in clean energy innovations through building strong partnerships with universities, organisations, and startups. The Cleantech Hackathon is a result of DEWA’s relentless efforts to encourage innovation and motivate the youth on finding sustainable solutions for current and future challenges,” said Eng. Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.