Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) employees, led by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents and Vice Presidents, observed a minute of silence at 11:30 am. They stood in respect to the sacrifices by the martyrs who embody the noblest forms of dignity and good citizenship. They prayed to Allah Almighty for the UAE martyrs to dwell in heaven, and for the bereaved families to be given patience and solace, and for the protection of the UAE and the wise leadership and to maintain the UAE’s security and safety.

While the National Anthem was played, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, raised the UAE flag at DEWA’s head office. He was accompanied by DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents.

“On Commemoration Day, we remember the nation’s martyrs who made the most precious sacrifices, dedicating themselves limitlessly to their country, and surrendering their lives for the pride and security of the UAE. They exemplify the noblest traits of bravery, loyalty, and sacrifice. These values were instilled by the Founding Fathers in the noble Emirati community, leading to remarkable acts of heroism for our country under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Our leadership attaches great importance to empowering Emiratis, who do not hesitate to commit their lives to continue the path of development and prosperity, ensuring the UAE flag remains fluttering high with pride and duty. On this day, we pay tribute to our armed forces, the fortress of the UAE, who bring honour to our country through their unwavering loyalty. We pray to Allah Almighty to grant peace to the souls of the martyrs and solace to their families, and to continue to bless the UAE with peace and stability, so that the UAE remains the land that provides stability, security, and well-being to its people,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA employees emphasised that the martyrs embody honourable examples of patriotic heroism, and have provided inspiring lessons in generosity and love for the homeland. The employees emphasised that they stand behind the wise leadership and are always ready to contribute to the prosperity and stability of the UAE and protect its homeland.

