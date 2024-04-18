Abu Dhabi, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s stand at the World Future Energy Summit 2024, hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) from 16 to 18 April 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, received a large number of VIPs, officials and summit participants who commended DEWA’s projects, especially in the renewable and clean energy sector.

HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, visited DEWA’s stand. His Highness was briefed about DEWA’s key renewable and clean energy projects. The most prominent odf these projects is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park implemented by DEWA. This is the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, and a total investment of over AED 50 billion. The solar park’s production capacity has reached 2,627 MW. It contributes to achieving the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

A delegation from South Korea, led by HE Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, visited DEWA’s stand. They were briefed about DEWA’s projects including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The delegation also learned about the Green Hydrogen project implemented by DEWA. It is the first of its kind to produce hydrogen using solar energy in the Middle East and North Africa. The Korean delegation was also briefed on the Al Shera’a Building, DEWA’s new headquarters, which will be the tallest, largest, and smartest government Zero Energy Building in the world.

DEWA’s key projects

During its participation in the World Future Energy Summit 2024, DEWA highlighted the latest photovoltaic solar panels and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) technologies used in the 950MW fourth phase of the solar park. The project features the world’s tallest CSP tower at over 263 metres and the largest thermal energy storage capacity of 5,907 megawatt-hours, according to Guinness World Records.

DEWA also highlighted the 6th phase of the solar park, which it is implementing in cooperation with Masdar, using the latest solar photovoltaic bifacial technologies with single-axis tracking. The 1,800MW sixth phase of the solar park will see the total production capacity increase to 4,660MW by 2026.

DEWA’s stand displayed a model of the 180 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) seawater reverse osmosis (RO) desalination project it is implementing in Hassyan. It is the world’s largest project of its kind using RO technology under the Independent Water Producer (IWP) model, with an investment of AED 3.377 billion.

DEWA’s stand also highlighted the Green Charger for electric vehicles. DEWA has installed nearly 390 charging stations across Dubai to support green mobility and motivate individuals and organisations to use electric vehicles.

Visitors to DEWA’s stand also learned about its Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The Centre promotes innovation among organisations and individuals. It also highlights the sectors that will lead the innovation process in the future, as well as develop the capabilities of the next generation of innovators. It provides visitors with the opportunity to take innovative tours, watch pioneering shows using drones and hologram technology, and try several interactive experiences, including the autonomous bus ride. Using Metaverse technology, the Centre provides a unique and innovative experience for visitors to go on a virtual tour across the Solar Park.

Participating in panel discussions

Dr. Hesham Ismail, Senior Manager - Technology Advancement and Demonstration at DEWA, participated in the Green Hydrogen Summit. He highlighted DEWA’s pilot Green Hydrogen Project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. It is the first project of its kind in the MENA region to produce hydrogen using solar power. The pilot project has been designed and built to accommodate future applications and test platforms for various uses of hydrogen, including energy production and transportation. The production of green hydrogen is mainly carried out through electrolysis using renewable energy sources.

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial