Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) recognised its female Emirati engineers from its various divisions on International Women in Engineering Day (INWED).

These women represent a shining example of effective national action and preparing future generations. This is part of DEWA’s commitment to promote the role and position of women in all fields.



On this international event, which is observed on 23rd of June every year, DEWA Women’s Committee organised a series of activities, workshops, and seminars to highlight the essential role of female engineers in implementing DEWA projects, according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency.



“The empowerment of Emirati women, which was initiated by the Founding Father Sheikh Zayed, has achieved remarkable achievements. Thanks to the ongoing support of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (Mother of the Nation), Emirati women have become an essential partner in the renaissance of the UAE and its prosperity,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“On International Women in Engineering Day, DEWA applauds its distinguished female employees who have made remarkable achievements in local and international events.



They are the real partners in the productive and operational sectors, and we are committed to supporting their personal and professional development, to enhance their active participation in the UAE’s development and service in various fields. The number of female employees reached 1,940 in all our divisions. This number includes 726 female employees in the engineering and technical sector, while 421 female employees occupy leadership positions. Emirati female employees constitute 83% of the total female workforce at DEWA,” added Al Tayer.



DEWA Women’s Committee organised an event at the Dubai Ladies Club. It included an interactive workshop, which discussed positivity in the workplace, consolidating team spirit, and enhancing the capabilities of women to deal with challenges and rapid changes. It also hosted a series of panel discussions to highlight the fruitful efforts of DEWA’s Emirati female engineers. The Committee has launched the third edition of “#your day… as an engineer” which focuses on the daily responsibilities of female engineers, distinguished achievements and how they overcome challenges and benefit from opportunities.



“DEWA is one of the national organisations that support women in the energy sector, especially clean and renewable energy. It provides equal opportunities for both men and women, focusing on empowering women in senior and technical positions. This makes it a role model for public and private government organisations inside and outside the UAE. The Women’s Committee organises events and activities. It is keen to conclude effective partnerships with the concerned authorities and organisations, to provide female employees with the necessary expertise and knowledge, and highlights their role in serving society,,” said Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA’s Women Committee.



“DEWA provides equal opportunities for men and women, and this encourages its female employees to achieve more success. It motivates them to continue supporting DEWA’s journey towards sustainable development,” said Maryam Khansaheb, Manager- Corporate Sustainability and member of DEWA’s Women Committee.



“Today, we are witnessing a radical transformation in the energy sector, and we are quickly moving forward towards a more sustainable future for the next generations. My message to Emirati female engineers is to continue their mastery in engineering disciplines, and enhance their creativity and leadership skills, and the spirit of one team, as we have a huge responsibility towards our dear country,” said Hind Almteiri, Senior Manager - Independent Power Producer and Production Planning at DEWA.



Fatma Karim, Senior Engineer - Field Operations at DEWA, stressed that in the Year of Sustainability, and on International Women in Engineering Day, DEWA recognises a group of its female engineers who strive to consolidate DEWA’s sustainability in various operations. She highlighted that this recognition motivates female engineers to continue working hard to achieve the desired goals.



Noura Al Hammadi, Senior Engineer – Sustainability at DEWA, said that DEWA invests in its engineers, and enhances their contributions by developing their skills and providing them with opportunities and constantly empowering them in all fields, especially in engineering.



