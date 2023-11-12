Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has urged visitors of the 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) to register on www.wetex.ae to receive their electronic entry badges for free.

DEWA is organising WETEX and DSS under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 15 to 17 November 2023. The exhibition provides an opportunity to learn about solutions from thousands of companies and exhibitors and innovative technologies from around the world in energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, green buildings, water desalination technologies, smart cities, and more. Visitors can also attend the activities, panel discussions, and specialised seminars held on the sidelines of the exhibition with the participation of prominent global experts and specialists.

The 25th WETEX and DSS is hosting 24 international pavilions from 16 countries, with some countries participating in more than one pavilion. It has attracted 2,575 companies from 62 countries, In addition to 76 sponsors. It covers an area of 78,000 square metres.

This year, the exhibitions marks, for the first time, the strong participation of major real estate development companies. These companies see the exhibition as an ideal opportunity to consolidate their global position as sustainable real estate developers who support net-zero smart housing communities and adopt the best international innovative and environmentally friendly practices, designs, and solutions that keep pace with rapid change. This aligns with the three pillars of sustainability: social, environmental, and economic, and supports the well-being, quality of life, happiness, and health of the residents.

In conjunction with WETEX and DSS, DEWA is organising the first Middle East and North Africa Solar Conference (MENA SC) 2023. The conference is the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region, specialising in solar energy systems. It is considered the largest scientific platform that brings together experts, researchers, and speakers from around the world in the solar photovoltaic sector, to showcase and discuss the latest research papers and scientific discoveries in this field. It also creates new opportunities for scientific exchanges, breakthrough discussions, and networking in MENA.

About WETEX & Dubai Solar Show

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA organises WETEX & Dubai Solar Show annually. This is part of its efforts to support the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and its keenness to contribute to promote sustainable development. Since its inception in 1999, the exhibition has witnessed significant growth and has become one of the most important specialised international exhibitions in the fields of water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, as well as green buildings, electric vehicles, and other key sectors.

DEWA is organising the 25th edition of the exhibition under the theme “At the Forefront of Sustainability” from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The 2023 edition is especially significant as it coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Dubai Expo City in 2023.

WETEX & DSS provide a leading platform for international organisations and companies to showcase their latest solutions and products and learn about innovative technologies from all over the world in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, and green buildings. The international exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region, enhances Dubai and the UAE’s support in promoting global efforts to achieve sustainable development, as well as consolidates Dubai’s position as a global hub for the green economy.

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Aishwarya Anand / Anas Khalieliah

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Quill Communications

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

pnair@quillmena.com / akhaleliah@quillmena.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.Snapchat.com/add/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial