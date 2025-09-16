More than 4,000 property buyers and brokers at IREIS 2025 exhibition attended to find and book their dream homes as prices are increasing due to higher demand

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The 14th edition of the International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS 2025) concluded at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on a high note with experts calling developers to invest more in residential properties to meet the growing demand for homes as economic diversification is creating more employment that is accelerating the demand.

The population of Abu Dhabi increased 7.5 percent to exceed 4.13 million in 2024, due to increase in non-oil trade, especially the expansion of tourism, aviation, retail, housing and construction sectors. These, in turn, are putting pressure on the housing market.

The UAE economy is expected to grow at 4.6 percent in 2025, with non-oil sectors contributing significantly to this expansion, a latest World Bank report says. In early-to-mid 2025, Abu Dhabi's real estate market experienced strong growth, with apartment prices up 18 percent and villas up 14 percent year-on-year as of June, though there were variations in different segments.

“Housing demand is outpacing supplies as Abu Dhabi needs more properties. This has been evident in the recent release of some properties that were sold out at launch,” HE Amer Al Ahbabi, CEO of Vertix Holdings, said at the IREIS 2025.

“I urge more and more developers to enter the Abu Dhabi market and launch real estate properties, where the price of homes are growing at a fast pace, that is good for investment purposes – ensuring high premiums. In the absence of capital gain tax, a home buyer or an investor stands to get better return on investment in Abu Dhabi properties.”

Real estate developers participating at the IREIS 2025, said, they are going to launch new projects in Abu Dhabi because of greater opportunities due to the high demand, which will accelerate the total value of active urban development projects worth Dh2.78 trillion (US$758.79 billion), according to industry reports.

“The value of active projects in Abu Dhabi is approximately Dh2.78 trillion (US$758.79 billion), with urban construction accounting for the largest portion at Dh813 billion (US$221.56 billion),” said a report by According to BNC Network, one of the largest construction project tracker.

With this, Abu Dhabi reinforces its position in the real estate and construction sector in the region – that was reflected at the three-day IREIS 2025. This is the largest property, construction and investment exhibition and conference in Abu Dhabi – the economic powerhouse of the Gulf region.

Ismail Gasanov, Head of Business Development at Object 1, said, “We have opened an office in Abu Dhabi and have decided to develop a few projects in the emirate’s new master-planned communities – where the demand is growing very fast. In the next few weeks, we will announce more projects in the UAE Capital city.”

Reportage Properties, a major participant at the IREIS 2025, witnessed a flurry of property sales activities at the three-day event that concluded on Sunday – when a large number of property buyers were trying to buy their dream home till the last minute.

“Most of our homes have already been sold out. We only had some luxury large apartments and townhouses for which we received strong interest among retail customers as our sales gallery was full of brokers, buyers and investors looking for good deals,” said a company spokesperson.

Residential supply in Abu Dhabi City is rising with around 2,400 units delivered in 2025. “The development pipeline is expected to pick up pace, with approximately 10,400 units projected for completion by year-end and over 11,000 units scheduled for delivery in 2026,” according to a report by Cavendish Maxwell.

Leading UAE property developers including Reportage, Danube Properties, Object 1, Dugasta Properties, Meta Homes Real Estate GGM, and Dia Properties, supported by Arsenal, Grovy Developers, among others offered their latest projects to investors and buyers at the show – where buyers usually come in large groups to buy properties over the weekend.

Buyers at the IREIS 2025 benefitted from up to 10-20 percent when bookings were made on-site at the IREIS 2025 exhibition.

Mr. Arun Bose, Director of IREIS, said, “This year’s edition marks a milestone for Abu Dhabi’s property sector. IREIS 2025 has been an out and out success with all participants expressing their satisfaction with the business interest it generated. They all want to book their participation for the next year’s edition.

“The sheer scale of participation and the quality of discussions prove that Abu Dhabi is not only attracting capital but also shaping the very future of global real estate. From smart cities to tokenized property assets, IREIS has shown how innovation, regulation, and investor confidence converge to make the UAE an unrivalled destination for growth.”

The Abu Dhabi real estate sector delivered outstanding performance in the first half of 2025, with the total real estate transaction value grew 39 per cent to Dh51.72 billion compared to Dh37.2 billion recorded the same period in 2024, according to data released by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).

This year’s edition of IREIS highlighted the resilience and growth of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, which has seen transaction volumes and values soar in recent years. The exhibition floor featured over 35 developers and agencies, including major players from the UAE and other countries, who are showcasing premium residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects to a highly engaged audience.

With its record-breaking attendance, diverse participation, and groundbreaking discussions, IREIS 2025 stands as a testament to Abu Dhabi’s growing influence in shaping the future of real estate.

About The International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS 2025)

The International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS) is Abu Dhabi’s premier annual platform for property and investment professionals, hosted by Dome Exhibitions. Since its inception in 2005, IREIS has connected thousands of developers, investors, brokers, and consultants from across the globe. The event is uniquely positioned as a transactional hub, enabling real-time sales, investment discussions, and international partnerships.

Now in its 14th edition, IREIS 2025 will be held from 12–14 September at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. The show features cutting-edge property showcases, country pavilions, investment advisory zones, and thought-leadership conferences covering golden visa opportunities, sustainable development, cross-border investments, and more. With over 2,000 expected attendees and participation, IREIS continues to shape the future of real estate across the UAE and beyond.

IREIS has earned a reputation as a trusted bridge between global markets and regional opportunities, drawing key stakeholders from the GCC, MENA, Europe, and Asia. Whether for residential buyers, institutional investors, or immigration consultants, the event offers a dynamic, deal-driven environment that empowers both established and emerging players in the real estate sector.

For more information, visit: www.realestateshow.ae

Press Contact:

Muhammad Yusuf

PR Executive

Pan Asian Group

PO Box : 39865, Dubai, U.A.E

Email : m.yusuf@panasian1.com