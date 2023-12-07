To be held at DWTC from April 23-25, 2024, this marks the start of the annual exhibition platform in the region



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Deutsche Messe, organiser of DOMOTEX, the world’s leading brand for trade fairs for the carpet and flooring industry has signed an agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), one of world’s foremost purpose-built convention and exhibition centres, to organise DOMOTEX Middle East in Dubai between April 23 – 25. The move underlines the company’s global business ambitions and expansion plans. DOMOTEX Middle East in Dubai will join the ranks of other major DOMOTEX editions in Europe and Asia Pacific regions.



One of the largest venues in the wider Middle East and Africa region, DWTC is not only a proven MICE Industry leader, having led the global MICE post-pandemic recovery, but a major economic catalyst for the region with an unrivalled line-up of Industry leading mega Exhibitions and Conferences.



As a leading international trade fair company, with innovation and sustainability at its core, Deutsche Messe organise more than 150 trade fairs and events in Germany and worldwide. Bringing DOMOTEX to the Middle East region is part of Deutsche Messe’s strategic global expansion plans. The Dubai edition addresses a long-standing demand for an annual, strategically located exhibition platform in the region.



“The construction, development, real estate and interiors sectors in the Middle East are continuously growing. Therefore, the demand for carpets and floorings is constantly growing and so is the market share of the Middle Eastern flooring industry,” explains Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of the DOMOTEX events worldwide. Based on a sales volume of 8.6 billion US dollars in 2022, the Middle Eastern flooring and carpet market is expected to reach around 14.55 billion US dollars by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.



Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President, DWTC, remarked: "We are extremely pleased to host the DOMOTEX Middle East at Dubai World Trade Centre. Choosing Dubai for this event underscores the city’s standing as a global business hub and reaffirms DWTC’s iconic status as a catalyst for business. This prestigious event will further enhance our diverse 2024 events agenda, which is shaping up to be the busiest and most dynamic line-up of prominent events in the region and beyond. We are committed to empowering our organisers and contributing to their success by offering unparalleled solutions within our world-class venue. We look forward to a mutually rewarding partnership with Deutsche Messe."



As the epicenter for business and tourism, Dubai is known for its inclusivity and diversity and as such, presents an ideal setting for DOMOTEX Middle East. Boasting exceptional business and trade infrastructure, an aviation hub connecting the world as well as efficient public and private transportation, Dubai guarantees effortless and convenient access to the trade fair venue for exhibitors and visitors.



About DOMOTEX Worldwide

DOMOTEX HANNOVER (11-14 January 2024) is the world’s leading floor covering trade show. Deutsche Messe AG Hannover organizes the show.



DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR (28-30 May 2024 in Shanghai) is the largest international flooring show in the Asia-Pacific region. VNU Exhibitions Asia, Build Your Dream and Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai, a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe, jointly organize the show.



About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centres. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 Billion, attracting over 30 Million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.