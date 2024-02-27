Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body for the emirate’s social sector, has reaffirmed its eagerness to host general assemblies in the first four months of the year, in line with the recent launch of the ‘Sharek’ platform.

The innovative ‘Sharek platform allows public benefit associations licensed in Abu Dhabi to host general assemblies - whether in person, virtually, or hybrid - with the goal of increasing community participation and increasing the effectiveness of decision-making.

H.E Mubarak Salem Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Social Licensing & Control Sector at DCD, explained that the department encourages associations and civil society institutions to obtain licenses, which will help them carry out their work within the applicable legislation and laws, facilitate their work and support them in achieving their goals. Getting the appropriate licenses also helps provide associations and institutions with the tools they need to contribute to society and promote comprehensive and sustainable development.

Highlighting the success of ‘Sharek’ so far, Al-Amiri shared that at the beginning of the year, the Union for Human Rights Association held its inaugural General Assembly in Abu Dhabi via the platform. The Association includes 16 integrated human rights specialisations, which include offering advice and opinions in national reports submitted to international bodies and mechanisms concerned with human rights; enhancing respect for civil, political, economic, social, cultural and environmental human rights for all segments of society; contributing to understanding regional and international human rights mechanisms; and cooperating with relevant international bodies and mechanisms, promoting human rights and advancing the goals of sustainable development.

Al-Amiri emphasised that the DCD is committed to keeping pace with digital government transformation trends by offering technical services aimed at enhancing customer accessibility, thereby minimising efforts, reducing time, and lowering expenses. The ‘Sharek’ platform, introduced at the GITEX technology exhibition last year, serves as a comprehensive meeting management solution. This innovative platform enables members to conduct meetings and elections effortlessly, eliminating the necessity for physical attendance at the meeting venue.

The DCD is keen to develop and provide its services in accordance with the best international standards, reflecting the values of Abu Dhabi’s communities and enhancing the quality of life for all segments of society.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

