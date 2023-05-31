The key topic of the meetings was the upcoming 26th St. Petersburg Forum and the opportunities it opens up to expand business cooperation and increase mutual investment in the economies of our countries. The meeting participants discussed the prospects for such industries as real estate, medicine, technology, energy, tourism, production and the financial sector.

"Saudi Arabia is a promising market for potential investors. In addition, interest in the entry of large Saudi companies into the Russian market is noticeable. Over the years, it has been SPIEF that is a key platform for dialogue between the parties and building strategic plans for mutually beneficial business development. This year we will again bring together key players to discuss global and economic change, explore new perspectives and opportunities."

The director of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum invited representatives of Saudi business to visit this year one of the most important business events in the world, which will be held from June 14 to June 17 in St. Petersburg.

The meeting participants also discussed the possibility of participation of representatives of Saudi Arabia in such events of the Roscongress Foundation as the Eastern Economic Forum, the Russian Energy Week and the international forum "Falcon Day," which will be held for the first time in Russia.