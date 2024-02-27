Amna Lootah: This partnership represents an exceptional addition to Dubai CommerCity’s outstanding digital commerce ecosystem’

Dubai, UAE: Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce, and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, signed an agreement with Worldef, the esteemed international platform dedicated to fostering global growth for companies in the export and digital trading sectors.

Amna Lootah, Board Member of Dubai CommerCity, and Omer Nart, Chairman of Worldef, signed the partnership agreement at Dubai CommerCity in the presence of senior officials from both entities. As part of the agreement, DCC will sponsor the inaugural edition of the Cross-Border Digital Trade Forum organized by Worldef, taking place in Dubai at the end of this year. Additionally, the agreement will see a collaboration between DCC and Worldef to establish "Dubai CommerCity Digital Commerce Academy."

This strategic initiative aligns with Dubai CommerCity's objective to attract foreign direct investment to Dubai and solidify its position as a global hub for the digital economy and a leading destination for digital commerce across the region.

Amna Lootah, Board Member at Dubai CommerCity, said: "Dubai CommerCity plays a pivotal role in the regional digital commerce ecosystem by meeting the diverse needs of digital trade companies at local, regional, and global levels. This is achieved within an integrated environment that combines world-class infrastructure and facilities with the digital platforms necessary for growth and expansion, contributing to companies' regional growth in the sector. These efforts aim to solidify Dubai's position and enhance its reputation as a capital for digital commerce in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia."

She continued, "In this context, the collaboration with Worldef is part of Dubai CommerCity's ongoing efforts to provide value to the digital commerce ecosystem by integrating solutions and consultancy services for companies, enabling them to achieve growth, efficiency, and operational smoothness, thereby expanding their business scope."

Omer Nart, Chairman of Worldef, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Dubai CommerCity, the first free zone in the region dedicated to the digital commerce sector, positioning it at the forefront of reshaping the digital commerce landscape and offering quality, speed, and efficient services. Our partnership within the activities of the Cross-Border Digital Trade Forum and the sharing of Dubai CommerCity's unique experiences with specialists from around the world present an excellent opportunity to learn from the free zone's journey since its establishment."

This collaboration enables Dubai CommerCity to access Worldef's platform data and member companies, enriching foreign direct investment and the digital economy while raising awareness about digital commerce, particularly among youth. Moreover, this partnership facilitates innovative experiences and digital trading training programs. Dubai CommerCity will participate in the Worldef Digital Trade Fair scheduled in Istanbul this June.

In 2023, global retail e-commerce sales reached an estimated 5.8 trillion U.S. dollars. Projections indicate a 39% growth in this figure over the coming years, with expectations to exceed eight trillion dollars by 2027. Similarly, the global B2C cross-border e-commerce market is expected to reach a value of 7.9 trillion U.S. dollars by the year 2030, with the cross-border online shopping sector valued at roughly 785 billion U.S. dollars in 2021. These statistics underscore the significance and potential for growth in the digital commerce sector.

The event that will be hosted end of this year will be featuring global speakers and experts, alongside investors, companies, and service providers, and visitors from 25 countries. The event boasts a speaker lineup comprising prominent economic figures and leaders from major companies in the digital commerce sector.