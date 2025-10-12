BRICS SEZ meeting highlights on cooperation and innovation-led driven integration

MoU signed between six international free zones and five economic zones from Hainan Province

Haikou, China – The World Free Zones Organization’s (World FZO) 11th annual World Congress continued its agenda today at the Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Center in Haikou, China. The second day focused on the role of digitization and sustainability in the future of free zones and the mechanisms for enhancing their position as strategic trade gateways.

The day’s sessions featured a series of thought-provoking panels and workshops addressing critical themes such as the digitization of trade corridors, the impact of the OECD Global Minimum Tax, and the role of free zones as regional trade gateways. Experts and business leaders discussed how digital transformation, multimodal infrastructure, and sustainable logistics are enabling zones to remain competitive in a fragmented global economy.

Sustainability took centre stage with sessions focusing on the transition to net-zero through renewable energy, circular economy models, and green financing frameworks. Speakers underscored that decarbonization is not only a climate imperative but also a competitive advantage for the next generation of free zones.

Parallel sessions included the BRICS SEZ Meeting, which highlighted South–South cooperation and innovation-led integration, as well as the Executive Leadership Program, which explored the evolution of smart, green, and tech-ready zones. Discussions also examined how zones can diversify economic activities, foster tourism-driven investments, and develop new frameworks to measure social and economic impact beyond traditional indicators.

Global Free Zones Research Institute

The Congress also witnessed the inauguration of the Global Free Zones Research Institute, a pioneering international think tank dedicated to advancing research, policy dialogue, and capacity-building for free zones worldwide.

The Institute will operate as an independent, neutral, and international non-profit organization. It will serve as a dedicated platform for high-level research, consulting, education, and international cooperation, with a vision to become the world’s leading think tank on free trade and economic integration.

The Institute’s activities will include conducting research on critical issues facing free zones, providing policy recommendations, organizing expert panels and international exchanges, publishing industry reports, and offering specialised training and consulting services to governments and free zone authorities.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of the World Free Zones Organization, said: “The inauguration of the Global Free Zones Research Institute marks a defining moment for global free zones. We are establishing a world-class platform for research and innovation that will empower free zones to drive sustainable growth and inclusive prosperity worldwide. The Institute directly supports the World FZO’s mission to advance knowledge, foster international collaboration, and promote best practices across the free zone industry.”

“Through rigorous research, policy dialogue, and capacity-building, the Institute will help our members navigate the evolving landscape of global trade, embrace digital transformation, and meet the highest standards of sustainability and competitiveness. This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring that free zones remain engines of economic diversification, job creation, and long-term development for communities around the world,” he added.

Cross-Border Data Flows

The second day of the Congress also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between six free zones and five economic and technology zones in Hainan Province. The agreement aims to enhance cooperation in cross-border data flows and strengthen the position of the signatories as key hubs in the global digital economy.

The signatories on the free zone side included the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) from the United Arab Emirates, PIROT Free Zone from Serbia, Tatu City Free Zone from Kenya, Luanda Special Economic Zone from Angola, Santa Fiesta Free Zone from Argentina, and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) from Egypt.

From Hainan Province, the signatories included Haikou Jiangdong New Area, Haikou Fosing Industrial Internet Park, Hainan Resort Software Community, Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, and Overseas Returnees Town Lingshui.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation on cross-border data flows through the development of joint mechanisms that ensure data security and resilience while facilitating the smooth and secure transfer of information between the signatories. It also aims to foster innovation and sustainable economic growth by establishing regular communication channels, exchanging best practices in digital policies and regulations, and creating a secure and flexible environment that enables companies and institutions to accelerate data flows in line with international privacy and security standards.

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Executive Chairman for Investments and Partnerships at DIEZ, said the MoU represents a strategic step that aligns with Dubai’s efforts to reinforce its position as a global hub for digital innovation and the knowledge economy. He noted that the multilateral partnership reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing the national digital economy agenda and strengthening Dubai’s role as a leading centre for future technologies and smart data solutions.

Dr. Al Matrooshi added that the MoU will open new avenues for knowledge exchange and the development of relevant policies and regulations, while enabling businesses to leverage advanced digital infrastructure that upholds the highest standards of data protection and privacy.

The Congress will conclude its activities on October 12, having hosted by its second day more than 1,100 decision-makers, business leaders, and free zone experts from around the world, under the theme “Zones: Gateways to Global Prosperity, Trade, and Sustainable Innovation.” The Congress addresses the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing free zones and integrated economic zones today and explores how they can drive economic prosperity, strengthen partnerships, and support national strategies such as China’s Free Trade Port development.