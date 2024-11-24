Abu Dhabi: Day three of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023 has come to a close after another fun-filled and action-packed day with world-leading exhibitors, brands and attractions drawing thousands of visitors to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Marina Hall.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and organised by ADNEC Group, the show continued to captivate audiences with a dynamic showcase of marine innovation and homegrown talent.

International brands are making waves in the Middle East's marine leisure sector with several vessels debuting in the region. Leading the showcase is the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 motor yacht, unveiled by Behnemar Yachting Consultancy for the first time in the Middle East as a pinnacle of luxury and performance. The Boat Show also features the regional premieres of the Finnish-built Grandezza 37, a flagship model semi-customised to blend client preferences with the unique demands of the local environment, showcasing innovation and functionality.

Additionally, Sharjah International Marine Club displayed the world’s fastest powerboat, capable of reaching an astonishing speed of 220 km/h. This incredible powerboat is manufactured locally in the UAE by Sharjah Marine, demonstrating the UAE’s marine craftsmanship, technological innovation, and leadership in advancing the global maritime industry. It highlights the country's commitment to excellence and its growing reputation as a hub for cutting-edge marine engineering.

On the Marina Walk, the Call to Ocean Parade once again highlighted the importance of the world’s oceans as vital ecosystems that sustain all life on Earth. Day three visitors enjoyed a vibrant lineup of activities and entertainment, enhanced by live music from Emirati singer NotSoHuman, who captivated the audience with his performance.

The third day of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2024 wrapped up in dazzling fashion with a breathtaking fireworks display over the ADNEC Marina, lighting up the evening sky. This mesmerising spectacle provided a perfect conclusion to a day filled with excitement and discovery. With the event running through November 24, visitors can look forward to an action-packed program featuring captivating activities, remarkable exhibits, and the chance to experience the pinnacle of maritime innovation and artistry.

Join the region’s vibrant marine community and experience the excitement firsthand for the final day the Boat Show. Tickets are available at Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) | Virgin Megastore Tickets. Secure your tickets and to not miss out on any of the action of this phenomenal event.