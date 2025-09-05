Abu Dhabi: The sixth day of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, concluded after attracting thousands of visitors who enjoyed outstanding traditional activities, shows, and events. The exhibition draws visitors to its diverse offerings that combine culture, commerce, and entertainment in a comprehensive experience. Continuing until the 7th of September, it forms an ideal destination for families and heritage lovers, especially during the weekend.

The exhibition stands out for its cultural diversity, extending beyond books and publications to include interactive displays and rich visual experiences. At the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority pavilion, visitors explored aspects of the UAE’s history, while the Qasr Al Hosn pavilion showcased Emirati poems on large boards, including works by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan about hunting and falconry, as well as poetry by the late Rabi' Bin Yaqout and Mana Saeed Al-Otaiba.

The exhibition also served as a opportunity for networking between local and international manufacturers and suppliers, showcasing a wide range of products, from daily consumer goods to cars and hunting equipment.

Children also had their share of fun, with the Majid pavilion, affiliated with Abu Dhabi Media Company, allowing them to role-play characters from the famous magazine, in addition to drawing activities and carrying falcons, making the exhibition both an entertaining and educational experience.

The sixth day’s activities included a series of shows and events, among them a specialized awareness workshop held by Abu Dhabi Police at the Knowledge Platform on wilderness medicine, field first aid, and travel vaccinations.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Hood Al Shanqeeti from the Abu Dhabi Police Medical Services Department conducted a specialised workshop on wilderness medicine, discussing ways to provide healthcare in remote areas, with a focus on first aid and prevention during outdoor trips, hunting, and adventures. He reviewed the most notable environmental injuries related to equestrianism and hunting, emphasising the importance of preparing a complete first aid kit and planning travel in advance, including consulting a doctor and obtaining appropriate vaccinations. He also provided practical guidance on handling wounds, allergies, and respiratory illnesses, stressing that prevention is key to maintaining health in harsh environments.

As part of Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to combat drugs and promote community awareness, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Salim Al Ameri, Deputy Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department in Al Ain gave a workshop on the “Chance of Hope” service, which allows drug users or their relatives to apply for treatment without legal consequences, in accordance with Article (89) of the Federal Law. The service includes an awareness component through educational materials and a treatment aspect via an electronic form activated within eight hours. The workshop concluded by giving participants an opportunity to reduce black traffic points and distributing prizes to encourage interaction and benefit from the information provided.

The arena area is one of the exhibition’s main highlights, offering visitors a unique opportunity to interact directly with Emirati heritage and global performances in an atmosphere that combines entertainment and education. The evening also saw exciting shows, including free-jumping, Arabian horse training, a performance by the Abu Dhabi Police camel unit, and a special show by the K9 police dog unit, demonstrating the efficiency of security teams and their interaction with the public.

The sixth day’s events concluded with another falcon hunting simulation and the Mongolian eagle hunting show, providing a thrilling and informative end to a day full of excitement and knowledge.

Through its various shows, activities, and competitions, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition aims to celebrate authentic Emirati cultural heritage, encourage innovative ways to preserve and pass it on to future generations, enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading centre for hunting and equestrian sports, build new business partnerships, and promote environmental sustainability.