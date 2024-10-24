Abu Dhabi, UAE - Yas Marina Circuit hosted Ahmed Daham for a jaw-dropping stunt by the multiple World Car Park Drift champion, Guinness World Record holder, and Red Bull ambassador . In a spectacular preview of the type of action crowds can expect at the upcoming World Supercross Championship (WSX) finale on December 4th, Daham drove a modified Lexus R while a World Supercross bike jumped over the car, delivering an adrenaline-packed moment that set the stage for the upcoming Championship finale.

The spectacle geared up fans for an amazing week of motorsport in Abu Dhabi by showcasing the audacious intensity and action that distinguishes the World Supercross Championship. Thirty-two of the world’s best riders will be battling it out for the crown on a challenging indoor supercross track at Etihad Arena on Wednesday, December 4th. The staging of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix during the same week will add to the thrill, ultimately transforming Yas Island into a global hub of unparalleled motorsport entertainment for the entire week.

"As a professional who's used to four wheels, I have to admit, what these guys pull off on bikes is just on another level," Daham remarked about the stunt. “It's wild—the tricks, the speed and the excitement. Every time I see them, I’m blown away. If you love the rush of adrenaline, you really need to check out World Supercross!

“The UAE has always felt like home for motorsports, whether it’s tearing up the desert dunes or witnessing world-class events like Formula 1. Now, seeing the WSX Championship Finale come to Etihad Arena—with 7,000 tons of sand—just makes it even more special. For me, it’s a dream come true to be part of an event that unites all types of motorsport lovers in one place!”

For 95 AED, you can get the ultimate 2-day experience to witness the thrilling World Supercross Championship finale on Wednesday, followed by access to Thursday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Fan Zone at Yas Marina Circuit and the opening night of the Yasalam After-Race Concert series, featuring Teddy Swims and Peggy Gou at Etihad Park!

For the ultimate fans, there’s even more to look forward to! Don’t miss the exclusive Rider Signing Session, where you can meet your favorite supercross stars up close, get autographs, and capture memorable photos. To make your experience even better, consider the Pit Walk Upgrade for AED 85, which grants access to the heart of the action. You’ll get an inside look at the team garages, see the bikes up close, and witness the final preparations before the big race. It’s the perfect opportunity to truly immerse yourself in the world of supercross.

To secure your spot and be part of this week to remember, book your tickets for World Supercross Abu Dhabi GP on Etihad Arena: please visit etihadarena.ae.

About Ethara

Ethara is setting the standard of excellence in entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices throughout the region, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

FIM World Supercross Championship

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is an international competition led by SX Global, a global sports marketing and entertainment company. The world governing body for motorcycle sport, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), awarded SX Global the exclusive organisational and commercial rights to stage and promote the Championship from 2022 onwards. For further information, please visit www.wsxchampionship.com.

For World Supercross Abu Dhabi GP media enquiries, please contact ethara@sevenmedia.a