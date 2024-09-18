The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) will launch an advanced workshop on the Principles of Amber on October 2nd. This meticulously curated program is designed to meet the growing interest in amber by providing participants with an in-depth exploration of this exceptional gemstone, thereby advancing their knowledge and proficiency in the field.

Renowned Polish expert Michal Kosior, with over 20 years of extensive experience in the realms of amber and gemmology, and the founder of the global platform Amber Experts, will be presenting at the workshop, alongside Agnieszka Klikowicz, a Polish expert in amber, jewellery, and gemstones.

The workshop offers an introduction to Baltic amber, examining its origins, deposits, properties, and varieties. Participants will gain insight into the distinctive inclusions within amber, its historical relevance, and the critical aspects of its classification, modification, and evaluation. The program will also cover both traditional and contemporary processing methods for this prized Baltic gem.

Furthermore, the workshop is designed to advance participants' understanding of Baltic amber in the context of gemmology, stimulate interest in amber, fossil resins, and synthetic alternatives, and enhance their ability to discern between natural and treated amber. By building expertise in these areas, the workshop aims to instil greater confidence in the acquisition and use of amber, while providing essential guidance on its care and maintenance.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT Institute, commented, “We are delighted to present this comprehensive workshop as part of our ongoing commitment to advancing knowledge and technology in the field of gemstones. This initiative highlights the importance of preserving organic stones and acknowledges the profound historical and scientific significance of Baltic amber. We anticipate that this course will enhance interest in this specific domain, as Baltic amber has a history spanning millions of years.”

Mrs. Jamsheer added, “This course is a step forward in DANAT Institute's mission to establish Bahrain as a world-class gemstone hub. It reinforces the Institute's role as a global expert on gemstones, whilst contributing to the preservation of our natural and cultural heritage. Participants will gain essential knowledge and skills to drive the growth of this dynamic sector.”

-Ends-

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

For more information on DANAT, kindly contact;

muneera.alfadhel@danat.bh

Marketing & Communications