Dhabi, UAE – In a move to enhance employee engagement and wellness, The National Insurance Company - Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth Group, the largest hospital and health insurance group in the Middle East, successfully hosted the “Daman Active Fest 2025” at the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS) event in the ADNEC centre, Abu Dhabi.

This internal event highlighted Daman’s focus on fostering a thriving work environment through enabling employee health, fitness, and collaboration. The event aimed to provide employees with the opportunity to engage in dynamic sports events, wellness challenges, and team-building activities.

The Daman Active Fest 2025 is aligned with PureHealth Group’s long-standing mission of promoting longevity and healthy lifespans as well as Daman’s core belief that building a healthier community starts from within. The event underscores Daman’s dedication to fostering wellness among its staff as a foundation for wider community health and supporting the company’s broader corporate social responsibility strategy. By nurturing a culture of health and adopting a more active lifestyle within the workplace, Daman aims to contribute to community resilience and collective wellbeing.

Employees took part in a range of sports including football, basketball, volleyball, badminton, padel, relay running, and a walkathon, in addition to fitness challenges and the classic tug of war, providing them with the opportunity to engage, compete, and connect in meaningful and enjoyable ways.

At the closing ceremony of the event, employees were presented with awards and certificates to celebrate their participation and achievements.

About The National Insurance Company – Daman

The National Insurance Company – Daman is a comprehensive, multi-line insurer and the UAE’s leading health insurance provider, delivering tailored health insurance solutions to more than 3 million members in the UAE.

Daman was established in 2005 and began its operations in May 2006 as the first and only dedicated health insurer in the UAE.

In May 2025, Daman adopted its new legal name to reflect its expansion beyond health insurance into broader offerings, starting with Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance. This follows earlier diversification, with the launch of the Daman Gratuity and Employee Benefits (GEB) Trust in 2024.

Daman is a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest hospital and health insurance group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and extensive expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. As the leading health insurer, Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae