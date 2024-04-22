Dubai, UAE: CyberKnight announces its participation as one of the largest exhibitors at the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) 2024 on April 23-25. Under the theme "Elevating Cyber Resilience with Zero Trust Security," CyberKnight will showcase to regional IT Security leaders its comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio, aimed at fortifying organizations against evolving cyber threats, while being compliant to local and international standards.

At GISEC 2024, CyberKnight will be joined by:

Lookout: Mobile Threat Defense, Mobile App Security

Illumio: Zero Trust Microsegmentation

Checkmarx: Industry's Most Comprehensive AppSec Platform

SolarWinds: IT Operations Management & Observability

Xage Security: Zero Trust Security for OT Environments (MFA/SSO)

Phosphorus Cybersecurity Inc.: xIoT Security Platform

Digital.ai: App Security for Mobile, Web & Desktop App, DevOps & DevSecOps Orchestration & Automation

Gigamon: Network Visibility & Security for Cloud & Data Centers

Netwrix Corporation: Data Access Governance, AD Security, File Integrity Monitoring

Elastic: SIEM / Big Data / Log Management

Entrust: PKI, Passwordless Authentication, MFA, SSO, IoT Security

Fasoo: Discovery, Classification, DRM, Watermarking

“At GISEC 2024 we will reinforce our commitment to secure regional organizations as they progress on their digital transformation and cloud adoption journeys. There will also be new vendor partnerships being announced during the event as well as the launch of a new specialized Business Unit, as we align with the ongoing convergence of IT, OT and IoT environments towards the future state of cyber physical systems (CPS). We look forward to meeting our Customers and Partners at GISEC and driving meaningful conversations around cyber resilience and associated best practices in cybersecurity.”, commented Avinash Advani, the Founder & CEO at CyberKnight.

“At CyberKnight, we believe in staying ahead of the curve by embracing innovation and collaboration. During GISEC we will be hosting a thought-provoking tech talk session with KPMG to offer attendees valuable insights into emerging cybersecurity trends and strategies, empowering them to navigate the evolving threat landscape effectively using Zero Trust Security. Also, with captivating live hacks and interactive demo sessions at our stand, attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the effectiveness of our portfolio solutions.”, added Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder and COO at CyberKnight.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, threat intelligence and collective defense. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.