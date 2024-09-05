The performing arts series includes a concert by world-renowned Vicente Amigo, alongside a range of theatrical performances from around the world

A diverse range of tours, workshops, artist residencies, and mentorship programmes, and engaging children’s activities will also be offered

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cultural Foundation, a cultural centre under the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, continues its dynamic year-round programme of exhibitions, performances, talks, tours, workshops, events, artist residency and mentorship programmes, along with a range of educational activities in its Children's Library, all aimed at supporting and nurturing artists and creatives.

EXHIBITIONS

Cultural Foundation presents an exhibition by artist Zineb Sedira titled "A way of surviving, a way of life…", from 3 October 2024 to 8 March 2025. The exhibition encompasses Sedira's pioneering cinematic practice spanning from 2002 to 2022. Sedira's films represent a profound archival exploration of identity, and cultural activism. Born in 1963 to Algerian parents, Sedira's work is deeply rooted in her self-narration and sheds light on broader, interconnected global anxieties surrounding cultural emancipation and diaspora.

This exhibition features the four films, Dreams Have No Titles (2022), mise-en-scène (2019), Image Keepers (2010), and Mother Tongue (2002). These films carry key concepts in the artist's practice as they illustrate the complexities of migration, memory, and the intergenerational transmission of knowledge.

In the atrium of Cultural Foundation, the centerpiece installation Dreams Have No Titles is presented as a constructed full-scale cinema box featuring the film carrying the same name. The film Dreams Have No Titles was first premiered at the French Pavilion at the 59th Venice Biennale 2022 where it was awarded a special mention. The award-winning film narrates the artist's personal life story and the history of anticolonial cinema in Algeria under the realities of displacement, mobility, integration, and longing.

A second exhibition, "Emirati Crafts", an interactive exhibition aimed at children aged 5 to 12 which highlights the distinctive traditional crafts of the United Arab Emirates, will open at the Foundation in November. The first edition of the Emirati Crafts exhibition, "The Art of Weaving", will explore the craft of weaving, whether fibers or threads, including: Sadu, Talli, Khoos, and Gargour. The exhibition will highlight the unique uses of each weaving method, its characteristics and functions, through a series of digital games, guided tutorials, visual guides and films.

PERFORMING ARTS

Cultural Foundation's programme is packed with vibrant music, dance and theatre performances taking place through the end of the year. On 6 September, the Cultural Foundation is set to present A Moonmoment to Remember: Cultural China Charming Hunan, a grand performance combining music, dance, and acrobatics, in partnership with the China Cultural Center and with the support of Hunan Province. The performance showcases the rich cultural arts of China with the unique authenticity and folklore of the Hunan Province. This cultural celebration will feature live music and dance, a renowned Chinese puppet show, as well as vocal mimicry and stunning acrobatics performed by over 40 artists from the Hunan Acrobatic Art Theatre and the Hunan Song and Dance Theatre.

Vicente Amigo, one of the most celebrated contemporary flamenco guitarists and a Grammy Award winner, will perform his highly anticipated concert at Cultural Foundation on 8 September, where he will launch his new album "Andenes del Tiempo" for the first time in the Arab world. Amigo is known for his stunning and unique technique, and a personality and identity marked by a distinctive Andalusian character. He has honed his music over the years and shared his gift with the world. His career and musical works have made him one of the most innovative and prolific creators of contemporary flamenco music.

As part of its programme to support Emirati theatrical productions, Cultural Foundation will present Ihtiraq Shamaa on 20 September. Written and directed by Ahmed Abdullah Rashid, it depicts the story of a writer who grapples with regret for abandoning his greatest works and losing his first love. When she reappears as he struggles to write, his despair is witnessed by a young journalist who fears the same fate.

Cultural Foundation's diverse programming continues with an interactive performance for children and families. On 4 and 5 October, imaginations leap from the page to the stage with the musical theatre production of Tom Fletcher’s There's A Monster In Your Show. As the brand new musical show begins, the performers soon discover they are not alone on stage. The story depicts the magic of friendship and stories when a lovable monster and his extraordinary friends take the stage in this heartwarming, interactive show, in partnership with Art For All.

Audiences are in for a treat with the captivating performance of Swan Lake on Ice on 11 and 12 October. The world-renowned Imperial Ice Stars return to Cultural Foundation with their multi-award-winning masterpiece. Renowned figure skating director Tony Mercer brings his innovative choreography to Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. This breathtaking production features professional dancers in dazzling costumes, reimagining the classic love story, in partnership with Art For All.

Cultural Foundation marks the centenary of legendary artist Charles Aznavour with a special performance of Merci, Charles by Hayk Petrosyan: The Centenary of Charles Aznavour on 26 October. Petrosyan and his accompanying musicians will perform Aznavour's most famous songs. This unique performance, in partnership with Art For All and Beyond Your Limits Events, is part of Petrosyan 's 2024 World Tour “Tour d’Amour” dedicated to the legend whose iconic songs have left their mark on generations.

In November, Cultural Foundation will present a series of distinctive artistic performances, including the Authentic Flamenco: Daniel Casares. On 1 and 2 November, visitors will experience the return of the award-winning ensemble bringing the unique performance back to the region. The show is held in partnership with Teatro Real de Madrid, the leading performing arts institution in Spain, Solana and Fever.

Experience Sydney Opera House's Meeting Mozart, a celebration of the maestro's genius, on 8 and 9 November. Experience the genius of Mozart up close as world-renowned pianist Simon Tedeschi, embodying the maestro himself, joins Constanze and a string quintet for an intimate exploration of his most cherished works. This show is presented in partnership with Outside The Box Events and Live Nation Middle East.

December's artistic and musical offerings reach new heights with a sonic experience unlike any other. On 6 December, SB Circle and Coreyah blend traditional Korean music with contemporary, jazz, electronic, and folk influences, marking the start of Korea Season 2024 in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with KOFICE.

On 8 December, Cultural Foundation hosts the acapella group Mezzotono. Known for their innovative approach to acapella music, the choir has gained fame for their unique style of blending vocal harmonies and rhythms from various musical genres. Mezzotono's performances are characterised by their diversity, highlighting the singers' vocal flexibility, and creative abilities. The group has performed worldwide, leaving a distinctive mark wherever they present their unique acapella art. This performance is presented in partnership with the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi.

PUBLIC PROGRAMME

In addition to exhibitions and performances, Cultural Foundation's public programme will include a series of activities including talks, tours, workshops, and events. The Foundation will host a talk on 4 October with artists Zineb Sedira and Nujoom Alghanem. The public programme also includes an annual artist residency and mentorship programmes aimed at supporting and nurturing artists and creatives.

ABU DHABI CHILDREN'S LIBRARY

Abu Dhabi Children's Library houses a curated collection of fiction and non-fiction books, novels, biographies, and reference materials in several languages, suitable for children up to the age of 14. The library hosts a dedicated daily programme for children focused on early childhood development, reading, writing, arts, crafts, exploration, and innovation in its dedicated learning and play areas.

Alongside the daily programme, the Children's Library also offers:

AUTHOR VISITS

Promoting literacy and creativity, Abu Dhabi Children's Library runs a monthly author series. Each event features an interactive reading, followed by a book signing where lucky children can win a copy and an art activity designed to further engage young readers with the author's work.

CLUB ACTIVITIES

Abu Dhabi Children's Library cultivates a vibrant community of young learners through its diverse offerings, providing a platform for exploration, creativity, and skill development. This includes interest-based clubs such as the Little Librarian Club, Crochet Club, Explorers Club, Robotics Club, Art Club, and Makers Club.

WINTER CAMP

Coinciding with the school breaks, Al Hosn Winter Camp will offer children and teenagers unique opportunities for learning and creative expression.

AL MARSAM AL HOR, BAIT AL KHATT AND CHILDREN'S ART CENTRE STUDIOS

Cultural Foundation continuously offers a variety of art courses and workshops for adults and children in its art studios Bait Al Khatt, Al Marsam Al Hor, and the Children's Art Centre, which allow community members to develop their skills in Arabic calligraphy, drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery, fashion design and sewing. This is in addition to monthly educational workshops and creative courses for youth and children. In December, Cultural Foundation offers the Children's Winter Art Camp to develop their artistic skills in various techniques at the Children's Art Centre.

Entrance to Cultural Foundation is free, and ticket prices for performances start from AED 30. For more information about shows, exhibitions, art activities and tickets, please visit culturalfoundation.ae. Cultural Foundation welcomes visitors from Saturday to Thursday from 9 am to 8 pm, and on Fridays from 2 pm to 8 pm.

About Cultural Foundation

Opened in 1981 under the directives of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Cultural Foundation was the United Arab Emirates’ first multi-purpose community centre, a public institution with a mandate to foster and nurture cultural consciousness for all citizens of the recently unified UAE. Placed next to the historic Qasr al Hosn, this building fundamentally represented a new outlook on the role of culture in the modern UAE, with the introduction of the first national library, a theatre, and a multi-purpose exhibition hall. Between 2009 and 2018, the Cultural Foundation underwent extensive conservation measures including repairs, rehabilitation, and some adaptive reuse. Its much-anticipated reopening took place in December 2018.

The Cultural Foundation presents a cutting-edge visual arts programme of exhibitions, workshops, and events. It also showcases a world-class, contemporary, and home-grown performing arts programme in its newly renovated 900-seat theatre. It has transformed its library to become the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library. The state-of-the-art facility presents innovative hands-on learning programmes for children and families.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. DCT Abu Dhabi cements the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae and abudhabiculture.ae.

