Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Crypto Fight Night (CFN) returns with a bang, promising an even grander, more daring, and heart-pounding experience than before!

On November 24, the Yume Theatre at Ramee Dream Hotel in Downtown Dubai will transform into the ultimate battleground for an electrifying fusion of cryptocurrency and boxing, all under the bright lights of the exclusive WBC Crypto World Championship.

In a thrilling matchup, the reigning 2022 WBC Crypto World Champion, Trading Lord, will put his title on the line against the dynamic newcomer, Krown. This battle symbolizes the unique fusion of financial technology and pugilism, characteristic of influencer boxing.

To further ignite the flames of competition, Khalid Nasir will enter the ring to compete for the WBC Middle East title against the formidable Ernest Kapinga. This matchup is one of the marquee events, exemplifying the essence of professional boxing and the regional rivalry that adds fervor to the CFN narrative.

The night will feature a packed schedule with over 13 professional and exhibition bouts, showcasing a diverse array of talented boxers who also happen to be crypto enthusiasts. Each fight guarantees to deliver a captivating blend of skill, tenacity, and the indomitable spirit that characterizes the sport of boxing.

Adding a touch of celebrity allure to the event, the fiercely contested Crypto Fight Night TV Title will feature Aaron Chalmers, renowned for his MTV fame and an extensive social media following of over 5 million, going head-to-head with Warren Spencer. Under the guidance of Andrew Tate, Spencer has vigorously prepared for this bout, promising a war from the very first bell.

Crypto Fight Night is not just a boxing event; it's a celebration of the convergence of traditional sports and modern-day financial technology, a unique combination of combat sports and cryptocurrency expertise that promises to bring a thrilling blend of physical prowess and digital innovation to the forefront. In fact, the upcoming boxing matches are set to feature contestants who are not only skilled pugilists but also fervent crypto enthusiasts.

What makes this event truly captivating is the fact that these fighters have been deeply involved in the world of cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and decentralized finance, and would openly share their experience and knowledge with the rest of the community.

Nevertheless, this remarkable event has garnered substantial acclaim, thanks to our esteemed sponsors who play a pivotal role in its success. A special acknowledgment goes to Bybit, a sponsor that holds paramount importance in our endeavors.

As a leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bybit has been a steadfast supporter since day 1 and is now embarking on its third year of collaboration with CFN, underscoring their unwavering commitment to our shared vision.

Equally noteworthy is Ghaf Capital, a rapidly growing and trailblazing blockchain venture capital fund based in Dubai. Their support adds a distinctive touch to our event, showcasing the dynamism of the blockchain industry in the region.

Moreover, the support from Phemex, a distinguished cryptocurrency exchange specializing in both spot and derivatives trading, alongside contributions from various other noteworthy sponsors, plays a crucial role in enhancing the vibrancy and ensuring the success of our event.

Crypto Fight Night is also proudly presented by Savy Promotions and endorsed by Mauricio Sulaiman, the President of the World Boxing Council.

The co-founders, including Rookie XBT, Jai Vora, Raghav 'Reggie' Jerath, Mohd Abu Salah, and Rahul Suri, who is both the co-founder of CFN and the founder of Savy Promotions, share a common belief in the event's core philosophy.

Rahul commented, "The ethos of Crypto Fight Night is centered on the concept of being created and operated by the community, for the community. As founders, we have constructed a platform to elevate competition to its pinnacle and unite fans under a singular belief: everything is possible!"

Tickets are now available for purchase, offering boxing enthusiasts and crypto aficionados a chance to witness history in the making. Get ready for an evening filled with relentless action, gripping drama, and a display of the unyielding spirit of competition.

This is not your average boxing event; it's a high-octane, pulse-pounding spectacle that you won't want to miss!

For more information on the event and tickets, kindly click here.

About Crypto Fight Night

Savy Promotions proudly launched Crypto Fight Night (CFN) in 2021, with the highly successful inaugural event, CFN1. The momentum continued with CFN2 in 2022. Currently, fans eagerly await CFN3, anticipated to be the most impressive edition to date.

As a perennial event, Crypto Fight Night has captivated a global audience, with thousands of viewers tuning in from around the world to witness the action live, free of charge. This annual spectacle not only provides contestants with unparalleled exposure through free live streaming, but also grants fans unrestricted access to the thrilling fights.

In a groundbreaking collaboration with the World Boxing Council, CFN stands as the exclusive exhibition title endorsed by the Council, marking a historic achievement in both professional boxing and the crypto realm.

The event is attended by key players in the blockchain and crypto space, making CFN a unique and influential convergence point for these two dynamic worlds.

