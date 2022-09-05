Dubai, UAE: Crunchmoms, the first and only private network in the Middle East focused on supporting women at all stages of their career and motherhood, is setting the stage for the first ever Crunchmoms Summit on 12 & 13 October at Sanskara Wellness Sanctuary in Dubai’s Al Safa neighborhood. The summit will host change-inspiring panel discussions, masterclasses, networking opportunities and more, with the aim of creating an exciting, more inclusive future for women in the region.

“Now, more than ever before, we’re seeing women struggle with balancing all that life throws at them. The pandemic accelerated challenges, with many working women shouldering more responsibilities at home and not feeling supported by management. It just feels like everything has stalled and, in some instances, regressed. That’s why we decided to take action and ignite change with the Crunchmoms Summit 2022,” explains Julie Nguyen, Founder of Crunchmoms.

The Middle East currently has one of the lowest rates (21.7%) of female entrepreneurship and labor participation in the world, according to the World Economic Forum, despite 91.5% of young women in the MENA region being highly educated according to Global Female Leaders. The lack of access to funding, available advisors and mentors, and confidence in balancing work and home, prevent women from staying active in the workforce, according to McKinsey’s Women in Workplace report.

Committed to accelerating the future of female-led growth and innovation in the Middle East, the summit is held under the theme ‘Working the Dream’ with over 30 incredible speakers already confirmed. These include Sophie Smith – Founder & CEO of Nabta Health and leader of the Female Angels Movement, Noha Hefny - CEO of People of Impact, Anne Edmondson - Chairwoman of Gulf4Good, Jessica Smith - Paralympian and Co-Founder of TOUCH, Ben McCabe - Founder of McCabe + Partners, and Hannah Curran - Founder & CEO at PureBorn, among many others. To view all the summit speakers, please click here.

Wednesday, October 12, is the Morning Edition, which takes place from 9am to 2pm. The agenda will be centered around entrepreneurship and startups, with several exciting panel topics to look forward to, including The Greater Good: Building Mission-Driven Businesses and Agents of Change: Female Leaders on Challenging the Status Quo, alongside masterclasses and networking opportunities.

Thursday, October 13, is the Evening Edition, hosted from 4pm to 9pm and targets careers and corporate women with hard-hitting panel discussions around The Career Conundrum: Why it's Time to Redefine Success as well as Why it's Time to Stop Discussing Diversity and Act on Inclusion, and much more.

The Crunchmoms Summit 2022 is proud to partner with the Dubai Business Women Council, the official organization of business women and women entrepreneurs in the city, and Step Conference, the leading tech festival for emerging markets.

“Identifying and retaining top female talent is a key concern for organizations and investors across the board but, by working together, we believe there can be real, actionable solutions. With Crunchmoms Summit 2022, we want to change the narrative from simply leveling the economic playing field to collaboratively building a brighter, inclusive future for all,” adds Nguyen.

For more information and to buy tickets for the Crunchmoms Summit 2022, visit: crunchmoms.com/summit.

About the Crunchmoms Summit:

Join hundreds of driven executives, organizations, investors, and female talent across the Middle East as Crunchmoms Summit 2022 shapes a new, inclusive future for women. The debut edition of the Crunchmoms Summit, held under the theme ‘Working the Dream’, stages the conversations that create change with masterclasses, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and more. Visit: www.crunchoms.com/summit

About Crunchmoms:

Crunchmoms is the first and only private network in the Middle East focused on supporting women at all stages of their career and motherhood. Crunchmoms helps all women - moms and aspiring moms - to find time and space to invest in themselves, be confident in their careers and define success on their own terms. The members-only community offers inspirational talks and workshops, regular training and coaching solutions, and valuable career support. Visit: crunchmoms.com