Join the panel discussion on an inspirational documentary addressing the critical role of bees in sustaining humanity and the global movement to save pollinators and our planet.

Explore diverse climate-related topics in panel discussions and networking events throughout the day. From the 'District Cooling Summit' to a 'Newbie Meet and Greet' and an insightful seminar at the 8th Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, there's something for everyone.

Climate actionists can anticipate in-depth sessions on driving emission reductions in heavy emitting sectors, a showcase of innovative projects at the Energy Transition Changemakers event, and discussions on legal and regulatory principles for energy transition and the potential of the hydrogen economy in advancing SDGs.

The Green Zone, open to the public until 12 December, offers an extended opportunity for attendees to engage in impactful initiatives and discussions.

Dubai: A good mix of family-friendly activities with insightful discussions on climate change awaits all climate actionists at COP28’s Green Zone on Tuesday 5 December.

Don’t miss 'Sustainable' Personal Stories with Bassem Youssef’ at the Green Zone Stage from 4 pm. The popular Egyptian comedian will take part in a unique interactive session, sharing some personal stories about his life as a doctor, a comedian and a food sustainability advocate. In this session, Bassem will be giving an overview of some untold stories, showcasing the peak of success and the rock bottom of failure.

Bee The Change: From 6 pm to 8 pm, on The Green Zone Stage, there will be a panel discussion on this nature documentary. Bee The Change is an inspirational, upbeat, and poetic short documentary exploring the foundational role that bees play in sustaining humanity, reasons for their population decline, and how we can all play a role in regenerating nature and bees worldwide. The documentary is part of the Bee The Change campaign – a global movement to engage citizens in saving pollinators and our home planet.

The Wake-up Experience: From 7:15 pm to 8:00 pm, at Al Wasl Plaza, Impact Nest will present a breathtaking immersive session providing a glimpse into the future and a deep dive within us. Influenced by the wisdom of visionary yogi Sadhguru and the visual storytelling of the award-winning MP-STUDIO on the spectacular Al Wasl Plaza, this experience raises important questions: Are we ready to face the future of our planet? Are we awake enough to change it? Impact Nest will explore the challenging climate horizon and offer potential solutions to what could be the most catastrophic mass migration wave in human history.

Throughout the day, attendees can participate in numerous panel discussions and networking sessions, shedding light on various aspects of climate change and presenting solutions. Here are some of the sessions:

From 10 am to 1 pm, the Connect Conference Center will host ‘The District Cooling Summit,’ hosted by Empower in Dubai. The event will focus on promoting district cooling as a key energy and environmental strategy. Experts will share insights on energy efficiency, Sustainable Development Goals, and climate change mitigation.

From 10 am to 11:30 am, at Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion, a networking event – ‘Newbie Meet and Greet’ will take place. This will be an opportunity to meet fellow first-time COP attendees as we explore the Green Zone together. A Green Zone guided presentation will provide orientation and answer questions to help you prepare and make the most of the exciting days ahead.

From 1:30 pm to 3 pm at Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion, there will be a networking event with inspirational speakers and interactive discussions. It will be a chance to connect with actionists and innovators sharing stories of overcoming challenges.

From 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Connect Conference Center, a seminar for the 8th Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum will take place. Top energy and climate decision-makers will set the energy agenda, considering geopolitical and economic implications.

From 3:30 pm to 5 pm at The Women's Pavilion, there will be a panel discussion on ‘Catalyzing Action on Methane Reduction from the Food and Agriculture Sectors.’ Innovative approaches, focusing on dairy and food loss, and the launch of the Dairy Methane Action Agenda will be discussed.

Climate actionists can look forward to several events on energy, industry, just transition and Indigenous Peoples. Here are some to look out for.

The session ‘Driving Emission Reductions in Heavy Emitting Sectors’ at the Women's Pavilion majlis from 10 am – 11 am will focus on the imperative for heavy emitting industries to significantly reduce CO2 emissions to meet net-zero targets. Global players are exploring various methods, including carbon management technologies, to decarbonize their operations.

From 10 am to 7 pm at the Impact Hub, level 1 atrium, the Energy Transition Changemakers Project Showcase & Awards will mark the conclusion of COP28's initiative. It will feature decarbonization projects chosen by an expert committee, highlighting innovative and scalable solutions in four sectors: Renewables & Clean Power, Energy Efficiency, Heavy Emitting Sectors, and Low-carbon Hydrogen. An awards event will recognize the Changemaker projects from across these sectors.

From 11 am to 12:30 pm at Connect Conference Center there will be a session ‘Advancing Legal and Regulatory Principles for Energy Transition’ that will delve into the crucial legal principles that legislators, regulators, and adjudicators can employ to shape regulatory frameworks. The focus will be on ensuring that countries address complementary objectives, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, ensuring energy availability, and achieving development.

From 1 pm to 2:30 pm at the Women's Pavilion majlis, the event ‘Accelerating SDGs, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Hydrogen Sector’ will highlight the potential of the hydrogen economy in advancing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It will explore how this global shift can combat climate change, enhance cost-efficiency, and create clean job opportunities. Emphasizing the need to prioritize diverse talent development for the potential creation of over 30 million new jobs worldwide by mid-century, the discussion will involve leading policymakers, industry leaders, and initiatives.

The Global Energy Forum event from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Connect Conference Center auditorium will explore energy transition topics. The first, ‘Catalyzing Energy Deployment in Emerging Markets,’ will discuss collaboration among financial institutions, industry leaders, and governments to decarbonize while developing. The second, ‘Energy Systems of the Future,’ will address how business and governments can influence the pace of the net-zero transition. The third, ‘Driving the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Accelerator,’ will provide a deep dive into COP28 initiatives in this field.

The Green Zone serves as the central hub for action and welcomes all attendees. It is open to the public, private sectors, media, youth, NGOs, as well as delegates and guests of the UNFCCC-managed Blue Zone for two weeks.

Register for your free Green Zone Day Pass here: https://greenzonepass.cop28.com

Visitor are urged to use the Dubai Metro for faster, easier and greener travel to COP28 UAE. Plan your journey at: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/public-transport/timetable#DubaiMetro

