United Arab Emirates: – France has one ambition: to become a leader in the green industry. And doing it "the French way" means inventing groundbreaking technologies to establish a place at the heart of the value chain in the renewable and low-carbon energy sectors, in the climate tech, sustainable food and zero-waste solutions, healthtech, AI & quantum, smart transportation and mobility. While organizing the French participation in the Start-Up Village located in the green zone of COP28 UAE, Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, is playing a pivotal role to foster collaboration between French businesses and international counterparts.

It's this dual ambition that France is bringing from to COP28 UAE starting November 30, represented on the green zone by 20 French gems at the cutting edge of sustainable innovation. These companies are active in every field, from energy, with E-Long Life and Smart Energy, to water, with Seawards, through AI and quantum sciences, with Namla and Pasqal or to transport & logistics with Flying Whales participating in COP28 UAE to address the decarbonization challenges of transportation.

All are worthy ambassadors of one of the world's most dynamic innovation ecosystems, fully committed to making the ecological transition a reality. And while they all combine economic, technological and ecological development with a positive impact, there's another thing they all have in common: a touch of French flair, that "make it iconic" mentality that perfectly reflects French spirit of perpetual motion.

Over the past years, the UAE and France have demonstrated great bilateral synergy. As Business France’s CEO Laurent Saint-Martin points out: “our economic ties stand as a shining example of a thriving cooperation, and business opportunities are multiplying. Together, we commit to environmentally responsible economic development, providing concrete solutions to the significant challenges we face.”

Indeed, France maintains exceptional economic relations with the United Arab Emirates, reflecting continuous growth in trade from year to year. In 2022, the UAE positioned itself as France's top client in the Middle East, accounting for 33% of French exports in the region and ranking as the third supplier, contributing 12% to French imports, following Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Bilateral exchanges, encompassing both exports and imports, reached nearly 8 billion euros (exports 4.8 and imports 2.5).

Building on the strong presence of French companies in various sectors within the United Arab Emirates, especially in energy, hospitality, retail, healthcare, transportation, logistics, and cultural industries, the "France 2030" investment plan takes center stage in driving the nation's industrial advancement. Unveiled by President Macron two years ago, this substantial initiative is backed by a budget of 54 billion euros over a 5-year period and is structured around three core pillars: ecological transition, competitiveness, and cohesion. Aligned with this vision, the French government has strategically identified six key levers essential for the success of "France 2030," encompassing aspects from securing access to raw materials to accelerating the growth of startups crucial for fostering innovation.

To better understand, live, and produce by 2030, the France 2030 plan revolves around ten key objectives. On the production front, France aspires to become a leader in the field of green hydrogen and renewable energies by 2030. Furthermore, the country is committed to decarbonizing its industry, with the ambitious goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 35% between 2015 and 2030. This plan embodies France's determination to address the major challenges of the 21st century by reconciling economic performance, ecological transition, and social progress.

During two weeks, the commitment to spearheading the green wave is spotlighted as 20 standout companies present at COP28 UAE, drawing on French expertise and fueled by the nation's creativity, is backed by substantial resources. Concurrently, France is gearing up for an unprecedented move with the upcoming Green Industry Act, slated for adoption in 2023, a legislation poised to utilize financing, talent training, and taxation to support the decarbonization of industry and propel green technologies.

Aligning with this commitment, Business France's primary mission is to position the French economy at the forefront of the global stage in key future-oriented sectors. With strategic priorities encompassing energy, including nuclear power, green hydrogen, and renewables, as well as green industry, electric mobility, decarbonized aviation, sustainable food, health, cultural and creative industries, digital and space, France is setting a comprehensive agenda for sustainable economic leadership.

