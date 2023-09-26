COP28 President-Designate, Dr Sultan Al Jaber took part in the Youth Ambition Majlis with more than 30 youth representatives from around the world, highlighting the importance of the contribution and involvement that youth will make at COP28.

The Youth Ambition Majlis aims to engage young people in the international climate agenda and provide a platform for youth climate leaders to share their thoughts and aspirations with the COP28 presidency.

Youth Climate Champion H.E. Shamma Al Mazrui discussed the ways that COP28 will work towards embedding the voices of youth throughout the COP process.

New York: The COP28 Presidency has hosted a Youth Ambition Majlis on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the UAE Consulate in New York. The Majlis is a dedicated event for youth that aims to engage and empower youth participation and provide young people with a platform to share their ideas, ambitions, and aspirations ahead of COP28.

COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Youth Climate Champion, H.E. Shamma Al Mazrui, attended the Majlis and met with more than 30 youth representatives from around the world to discuss the key deliverables for youth at COP28 and learn more from those in attendance. Other guests at the event included His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Alliances For Global Sustainability who also took part in the discussion. The Youth Ambition Majlis is aligned with one of the key pillars of COP28 – mobilizing for full inclusivity – and is designed to help empower youth climate action and connect youth groups with the COP process.

During the Majlis (an Arabic term for gathering), Dr. Al Jaber highlighted that the creativity, ideas, passion and determination of young people will be critical towards ensuring that COP28 achieves ambitious outcomes that benefit future generations and how events such as the Majlis provide youth with the opportunity to share their ideas, ambitions, and aspirations ahead of COP28.

H.E. Shamma Al Mazrui addressed questions raised by youth regarding their participation at COP28 and reiterated the presidency’s commitment towards strengthening the participation of youth in climate processes, formal policymaking and decision-making in climate conferences and meetings.

During the Majlis H.E. Shamma said, “For the first time in the history of COPs, we will have a dedicated day for Youth, Children, Education and Skills, in addition to a designated youth space in both the green and blue zones. At COP28, we are disrupting the status quo, delivering on commitments and introducing new solutions and innovations by tapping into the unlimited potential of youth”.

Throughout the Majlis, climate leaders and youth debated on how the Climate Ambition Summit can lead towards success at COP28, including how to achieve key COP28 deliverables for youth, how the agenda of the new UN Youth Office will connect with the COP process, and progress on key COP28 work around youth engagement.

The Majlis follows the launch by the COP28 Presidency earlier this year of the International Youth Climate Delegate Program. Elevating the voices, perspectives, and priorities of the global youth in the multilateral COP process, the International YCDP will select 100 youth delegates, primarily from least developed countries (LDC) and small island developing states (SIDS), to participate in climate negotiations and related public-private partnership initiatives.

About Youth Climate Champion:

The Youth Climate Champion (YCC), is uniquely positioned to serve as the missing bridge between youth, governments, the Presidency and the UNFCCC, and is responsible for mainstreaming youth participation and voice in the COP28 process and mobilizing substantive policy and programmatic outcomes for young people in multiple areas.

The Youth Climate Champion aims to amplify the climate action and influence of young people everywhere through four pillars collectively known as PAVE. Enhance participation of youth within the Presidency and UNFCCC process, and increase access to the COP, especially for youth from Least Developed Countries and Small Island States. Spurring action through advancing and celebrating youth-led climate action and ambition, particularly in the UAE and Arab region. Relaying and amplify the voice and policy positions of youth within the Presidency and UNFCCC. And championing education through empowering youth to play an elevated role in climate decision-making through awareness and education opportunities.

About COP28 UAE:

COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake – a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.

The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a “leave no one behind” approach to inclusive climate action.”