Sheikh Tahnoon Medical City announces the largest hospital for people of determination starting from age 16

Attracting artists to benefit from the city's landmarks

Announcement of the largest medical park equipped for people of determination

AMG group establishes the UAE as the group's main center

Al Ain, UAE: The first edition of the "Al Ain Tourism and Investment Forum" concluded at the "ADNEC-Al Ain" center at the end of last week, coinciding with Al Ain’s selection as the "Gulf Tourism Capital for 2025." The event saw the attendance of several government officials, academics, Arab and foreign investors, as well as a number of media professionals and social media influencers interested in the country's tourism and economic affairs.

The opening ceremony was attended by Minister Plenipotentiary Ashraf Hamdi, representing the Egyptian Consulate in Dubai, Salma Matar Al-Mansouri, Head of Marketing at Al Ain Municipality, Maitha Al Kuwaiti, Head of Events, Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of Public Relations at the Department of Culture and Tourism, Adel Al Ketbi, Director of Public Relations at Al Ain International Airport, Dr. Shareena Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of Outpatient Clinics at Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City, Dr. Tarek Shadeed, Medical Director of Mediclinic Group, Dr. Khawla Al Takhaineh, Professor at Al Ain University, Dr. Ashraf Abbas, General Manager of AMG Group, and Sami Suleiman, Director of Contact Company.

The event began with the national anthem of the UAE, followed by a speech by the forum's chairman, Sameh Abdullah, in which he stated: "The UAE government, under the leadership of its rulers, especially His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to develop infrastructure and enhance tourism and investment services. The wise government follows incentive policies to attract both investors and tourists, which has strengthened the country's position, particularly Al Ain, as a distinguished destination in the region. These efforts have culminated in the city's selection as the 'Gulf Tourism Capital for 2025,' and this significant event stems from that wise choice."

He added: "This choice prompted us to organize this event, bringing together local and foreign business leaders and investors to discuss a number of key projects and agreements that we announce today. Chief among them is Sheikh Tahnoon Medical City, which hosts major hospitals on both the national and Middle Eastern levels, in addition to other partnerships between Emirati and Egyptian companies through Contact, which will unveil investments in the coming days."

Abdullah explained that the forum aimed to bring Al Ain officials together with investors and businessmen from various fields to discuss the necessary facilities for establishing a range of vital projects in the city, particularly in the medical, tourism, and entertainment sectors. These initiatives will boost the city's economy and enhance its position as a leading tourist and cultural destination.

The forum's discussion sessions kicked off with a session titled "Al Ain Shines as a Healthcare Tourism Hub in the UAE," featuring Dr. Shareena Matar Al Dhaheri, Medical Director of Outpatient Clinics at Sheikh Tahnoon Medical City, and Dr. Tarek Shadeed, Medical Director of Mediclinic Group.

Dr. Shareena Al Dhaheri started by discussing the city’s state-of-the-art facilities, equipment, and medical teams, highlighting its unique features in the Middle East. She shined a light on one of the city's hospitals, the first of its kind for people of determination aged 16 and above, which includes the largest medical park equipped with the latest AI technologies and various entertainment options to assist patients during their recovery. She confirmed that the park would also be open to the public for their enjoyment.

Al Dhaheri emphasized that Al Ain represents a strong destination for healthcare tourism, attracting patients from all over the world thanks to its advanced services. Sheikh Tahnoon Medical City and Tawam Hospital aim to expand their international partnerships and strengthen cooperation with health insurance companies to ensure patients receive the highest standards of care.

She concluded by saying: "With the growing global interest in healthcare tourism, Al Ain continues to enhance its position as a leading destination in this field, thanks to the advanced medical facilities and exceptional services offered by Sheikh Tahnoon Medical City and Tawam Hospital."

Dr. Tarek Shadeed announced the latest technologies being implemented at Mediclinic Group on both local and international levels. He pointed out the significant growth and expansion achieved by the group and its medical facilities within Al Ain and the UAE, as well as globally.

He stated: "Al Ain hosts a range of medical facilities equipped with the latest therapeutic technologies, with specialized medical teams in rehabilitation, physiotherapy, and oxygen therapy. The city also offers a comfortable and suitable environment for recovery, thanks to its calm ambiance and ideal climate year-round. This development aligns with Abu Dhabi's government vision to strengthen the tourism sector in the emirate, enhancing Al Ain's position as a healthcare tourism hub in the Gulf region."

On the other hand, Dr. Ashraf Abbas, General Manager of AMG Group, and Sami Suleiman, Director of Contact Company, spoke during a discussion titled “Consumer Financing - A Key Driver for Economic Growth,” where they touched upon the major investment projects planned for Al Ain, in addition to opening new horizons for cooperation between Cairo and Al Ain to exchange expertise and benefit from various fields that would help develop investment and economic aspects in both countries.

During the session, Dr. Ashraf Abbas said: “Consumer financing plays a pivotal role in boosting economic growth by enabling individuals to meet their purchasing needs in convenient ways, thereby stimulating demand for goods and services and enhancing consumers’ purchasing power. As this type of financing becomes increasingly important in global markets, its role in supporting businesses and boosting their sales is more prominent, as well as in improving individuals' living standards.”

Abbas explained that economic studies have confirmed that consumer financing is one of the most important tools for stimulating the economy, as it allows individuals to purchase goods such as cars, real estate, and household appliances without having to pay the full amount upfront, which invigorates the market and creates new job opportunities.

Sami Suleiman, Director of Contact Company, confirmed during the session that consumer financing is an effective tool that contributes to driving comprehensive economic development and opens new avenues for growth in various economic sectors.

Suleiman explained that, given the current economic challenges, this type of financing is a fundamental pillar of sustainable economic growth, supporting increased consumption, improving domestic and foreign investment opportunities, and helping to bridge the gap between social classes by providing affordable financing solutions to a wider segment of society.

At the end of the session, both parties announced several partnerships in Al Ain, including an Emirati-Egyptian-Canadian partnership through a company that will introduce new technologies and innovative methods in artificial intelligence, specializing in the real estate and medical sectors. Dr. Ashraf Abbas, while announcing this partnership, said: “We are proud to establish a branch in the UAE, specifically in Al Ain, to manage the company’s operations and provide all smart services across the Middle East and North Africa.”

The two parties also emphasized expanding the group’s activities in Egypt and Canada, in addition to its presence in several countries around the world. The group is now seeking to strengthen its presence in the UAE, making it the group’s main headquarters due to the country’s stability and economic growth, which makes it an ideal destination for attracting and encouraging investments.

In terms of tourism, which is one of the main aspects of the forum, Dr. Khawla Al-Takhayneh, Professor at Al Ain University, spoke during a session titled “Al Ain’s Cultural, Heritage, and Tourism Treasures.” She discussed the heritage of Al Ain and its unique historical and archaeological sites, noting that the city contains many locations classified as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, thanks to the UAE government’s significant attention to the city since the country’s founding.

Al-Takhayneh added: “Al Ain possesses numerous sites that are ideal for hosting major events, which can attract the largest number of tourists and elevate the city to a prominent position among world cities. I believe that the upcoming events will have a significant impact on the tourism sector, especially cultural, artistic, and heritage events. We should showcase Al Ain through these events, hosting them at well-known heritage sites such as Jebel Hafeet, Mubazzarah, Al Muwaiji Palace, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalifa House, Al Qattara Arts Center, and other locations that should be highlighted during the forum and its continuous events throughout 2025, when the city holds the title of ‘Gulf Tourism Capital’.”

In conclusion, Al-Takhayneh said: “Al Ain will continue to enhance its position as a prominent cultural and heritage destination in the UAE, attracting both local and international tourists to explore its diverse wonders. The city is home to many cultural and heritage events, including the Al Ain Cultural Festival, the Al Ain Film Festival, and others.”

At the end of the forum, the forum’s president, Sameh Abdullah, and Minister Plenipotentiary Ashraf Hamdi from the Egyptian Consulate in Dubai, honored the government entities participating in the event, as well as several media figures and social media influencers, for their active contributions to the success of the event. The date for the next edition was announced to be in the same period next year, 2025.