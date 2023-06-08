The half day conference will present enlightening sessions and panel discussions in collaboration with Publicis Groupe & TikTok for Business, featuring key opinion leaders from the creative, marketing, advertising and technology industries.

DUBAI, UAE: Communicate, a community-driven platform for MENA’s media, creative, marketing, and advertising industries is proud to host its first-ever Women to Watch Conference. Under the theme of ‘Breaking Through Stereotypes in the Industry,’ the conference aims to challenge gender stereotypes and spark a creative transformation across various sectors in the MENA region to eradicate gender gap and foster inclusivity.

This half-day conference is scheduled to take place on the 15th June 2023 in Dubai’s Al Habtoor Palace Hotel and will host visionary leaders and change-makers from across the spectrum.

In recent years, the MENA region has come a long way in positioning women as industry leaders and driven professionals, with governments and institutions introducing pioneering reforms and an increasing number of women defying boundaries and pursuing their ambitions. The Women to Watch Conference endeavours to delve into the current status of these trailblazing women, hailing from diverse industries and start-ups, and explore the paths they have traversed to become who they are today. By providing valuable insights into their experiences, this conference aims to identify and address the persistent presence of gender stereotypes, paving the way for tangible, positive and transformational change. This event will serve as a catalyst for dialogue on critical subjects, including innovative workshops and Long Table discussions.

The Women to Watch Conference invites individuals from all walks of life who share a passion for exploring how organizational culture can embrace gender equality to fuel innovation and foster growth to participate in the audience. With a diverse line-up of over 30 industry experts who have been instrumental in paving the way for change, attendees will have the opportunity to share their own valuable insights, and forge meaningful connections with about 150 peers who have encountered similar experiences in the region.

Formerly known as Marketing to Women, the event has undergone a profound transformation to better align with the evolving landscape and create a safe and inclusive space for tackling the real challenges faced by women in the industry. As a socially conscious organization, Communicate acknowledges its role in fostering meaningful discussions on gender equality, celebrating the accomplishments of women, and driving a progressive agenda.

Distinguished speakers at the conference include:

Abigail Laursen - Marketing Communications Director, Nestle Middle East

Lynn Chouman - Managing Editor, Linkedin News

Sewar Azzouni - Head of Talent Transformation - Middle East & Turkey - Publicis Groupe

Annie Arsane - Regional Head of Marketing, GBS METAP - TikTok/Bytedance

Damian Brown - Group Head of Talent, Chalhoub Group

Amani Al Atat - Client Servicing Director, Memac Ogilvy Riyadh

Weera Saad - Regional Director of Creative Shop, META

Sina Port - Head Of Communications, Adidas United Voices, Adidas

Reem Alattas - Director, Value Advisory - SAP and DataNaut at NASA

Rachel Dunn - Communications Director MEA (Chair of GWPR), Microsoft

Suzanne Guzzo - CMO, GM Middle East and Africa

Joyce Baz - Head of PR & Communication, Google MENA

Anastasiya Golovatenko, PR Director, Sherpa Communications

Noha Hefny - Sr. Consultant Strategic Partnerships and Communications, UNWomen

Injeel Moti - Founder and Managing Director, Catch Communications

The event will feature a series of engaging sessions, including:

Workshop by UNWomen x Unstereotype Alliance x ABG: Invisible Barriers to Workplace Gender Equality: Women's Perspectives

The Saudi Experience: How Saudi Arabia is turning the tables for women in creativity

The Power of Sisterhood: Why and how female mentors and role models have a huge role to play

Facts and Fiction: A definitive snapshot of the gender gap in the MENA creative and innovation-led industries

Overworked and Under-Recognized? How to develop a corporate culture that embraces DEI, ensures women's growth, and rewards them appropriately

As a part of Communicate’s approach to empower women across the region, the platform is also running the ‘Women Who Inspire’ campaign across all its platforms. The campaign presents an invaluable opportunity for professionals, irrespective of their field of work, seniority or designation to recognize and nominate their female colleagues who have served as a wellspring of inspiration, motivation, and personal growth to them. Selected nominees will be duly acknowledged and celebrated on Communicate's influential social platforms.

With a strong commitment to appreciating their remarkable contributions, Communicate aims to extend the reach of these inspiring women through its extensive social media presence. By amplifying the voices and achievements of these incredible women, Communicate seeks to ensure that their impact resonates far and wide, inspiring others and fostering a culture of appreciation and empowerment. To list your nomination, please complete the form available here.

The Women to Watch Conference, driven by Communicate's commitment to fostering positive change, stands as a testament to the organization's dedication to creating an inclusive and equitable landscape for women in the industry. To register for this event and gain further insights, please visit: https://event.communicateonline.me/women-to-watch/

Event Agenda:

WOMEN TO WATCH CONFERENCE

15TH JUNE - V HOTEL, AL HABTOOR CITY Time Session 08.00am - 09.00am Registration and Networking 09.00am - 09.20am Opening 09.20am - 09.40am Keynote Session: Finding your WILD - How to break through limitations to find your unique passion and purpose 09.40am - 10.20am Long Table: Facts and Fiction: A definitive snapshot of the gender gap in the MENA creative and innovation-led industries 10.20am - 10.50am Long Table: Overworked and Under-Recognized? How to develop a corporate culture that embraces DEI, ensures women's growth, and rewards them appropriately 10.50am - 11.05am Coffee Break 11.05am - 11.35am Workshop by UNWomen x Unstereotype Alliance x ABG: Invisible Barriers to Workplace Gender Equality: Women’s Perspectives 11.35am - 12.05pm Panel Session: The Saudi Experience: How Saudi Arabia is turning the tables for women in creativity 12.05pm - 12.25pm Long Table: Great Expectations: Understanding Gen Z women's new "Worth it" equation 12.25pm - 12.55pm Panel Session: Gender Representation in Tech: Why it matters that women are not there enough yet 12.55pm - 1.15pm Dare to Ask: The Power of Sisterhood: Why and how female mentors and role models have a huge role to play 01.15pm - 2.30pm Women to Watch Celebration, Lunch and Networking

Event Partners:

Publicis Groupe

TikTok for Business

Catch Communications

MeMob

Stereotype Alliance UAE

ABG

Marie Claire

Haya

Sherpa Communications

Global Women in PR

Women in Tech UAE

MKV Digital

