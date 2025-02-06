The RLC Honors VIP Dinner recognizes pioneers shaping the future of retail

Riyadh, KSA – The 2025 RLC Global Forum wrapped up in Riyadh after two days of high-level discussions, bringing together leaders from across the retail value chain, including industry partners, policymakers, and academia. Focused on global best practices and market-specific opportunities, the Forum served as a platform for purpose-driven initiatives addressing the forces shaping the future of retail.

The second day of discussions highlighted the transformative impact of public-private partnerships (PPPs), the evolving role of shopping malls in Saudi Arabia amid projected supply growth, and the untapped potential of discount grocery retail, with seventy percent of regional consumers expressing interest in value-led retail models. The agenda also explored the rise of omnichannel commerce, the promise of travel retail in Saudi Arabia, and the changing dynamics of luxury retail, a sector poised to reach forty-nine billion dollars in regional e-commerce sales by 2025. The Forum also deep-dived into the evolution of lifestyle destinations, featuring compelling sessions with leading companies from the GCC region and beyond, exploring how mixed-use developments, urban retail hubs, and integrated experiences are redefining modern cityscapes.

Diriyah Company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kiran Haslam, and Sustainability Senior Director, Julie Alexander, were among the key speakers at the Forum. They talked about new and innovative opportunities presented by Diriyah’s vibrant, contemporary master plan.

Luxury was a key focus, with an array of conversations featuring industry leaders examining the forces shaping the sector. Across sessions, experts explored how brands must navigate shifting consumer expectations, digital disruption, and evolving market dynamics. Michael Chalhoub, CEO of Chalhoub Group, Michael Ward, Managing Director of Harrods and Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Former CEO of Neiman Marcus Group and Luxury Retail Expert were among those who discussed the delicate balance between heritage and innovation, the rise of hyper-personalization, and the need for luxury brands to integrate cutting-edge digital strategies while preserving exclusivity. As the Middle East cements itself as a key luxury hub, discussions underscored the region’s growing influence in shaping the industry's future.

“At Chalhoub Group, we view the RLC Global Forum as more than just an event—it’s a vital platform for year-round industry solutions, networking, and collaboration. Our long-standing partnership with RLC underscores our commitment to shaping the future of luxury retail in Saudi Arabia. By uniting retailers, policymakers, and innovators, the forum drives sustainable growth and empowers us to tackle both challenges and opportunities in the evolving market,” described Michael Chalhoub, CEO of Chalhoub Group.

During one of the sessions exploring the rise of Value-Led grocery with some of major regional retails groups, including Panda Retail Company and Lulu Retail, global management consultancy Oliver Wyman presented the results of a report created in partnership with RLC Global Forum. The report, entitled “The Affordability Imperative: Capitalizing on Value-Led Grocery Retail in the GCC delves into the transformative potential of value-led grocery retailing in the GCC. It presents actionable strategies for retailers while addressing the unique challenges they may face in the region.

The day also saw a significant commitment between RLC Global Forum and WHITE Milano take shape. Brenda Bellei, CEO of WHITE Milano, and Panos Linardos, Chairman of the RLC Global Forum, signed an MoU, creating a strategic partnership to drive the global growth and expansion of brands within the new luxury segment. This collaboration, presented under the WHITE CIRCLE initiative, aims to develop business opportunities across fashion, lifestyle and retail across key markets.

Held on the evening of February 4, in the iconic setting of Diriyah, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the RLC Honors VIP Dinner was one of the highlights of the Forum. In partnership with Diriyah Company, the exclusive gathering brought together 150 distinguished figures from retail and adjacent industries to celebrate visionary leaders whose contributions are shaping the future of the sector.

The 2025 RLC Honors awardees were: Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair, Chairman, Cenomi Group - Lifetime Achievement Award for Retail Excellence and Economic Development; Nilesh Ved, Chairman, Apparel Group – Lifetime Achievement Award for Pioneering Retail Entrepreneurship; Michael Ward, Managing Director, Harrods – Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Luxury Retail; Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman, The Mall – Lifetime Achievement Award for Pioneering Excellence in Lifestyle Retail Destinations; and Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Former CEO, Neiman Marcus Group & Luxury Retail Expert – Lifetime Achievement Award for Visionary Retail Leadership.

With dynamic discussions, high-level participation, and strategic insights shared throughout, the 2025 RLC Global Forum reaffirmed its role as a catalyst for industry-wide collaboration and innovation. The event showcased Saudi Arabia’s accelerating retail transformation and its growing impact on the global stage. Commenting on its growing success, Panos Linardos, Chairman of RLC Global Forum, said: “The RLC Global Forum has been a powerful platform for collaboration and action, bringing together industry leaders to address critical challenges and opportunities. With Saudi Arabia at the center of retail transformation, the engagement and commitment from strategic stakeholders have been truly inspiring. As we launch our latest International Retail Council (IRC) initiative, a catalyst for meaningful partnerships, innovative ideas, and thought leadership within the sector, we look forward to seeing these discussions translate into real-world impact.”

About the RLC Global Forum

The RLC Global Forum is a leading platform that brings together the world’s most influential global retail leaders, innovators, and policymakers to drive positive industry change. The forum marks the next phase of the Retail Leaders Circle’s (RLC’s) decade-long mission to connect and empower leaders within the retail sector. Through high-level discussions and strategic cross-industry initiatives, the forum addresses the long-term forces shaping a brighter future for retail and its interconnected sectors. https://rlcglobalforum.com/

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was launched in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

