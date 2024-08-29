Cairo — Cityscape Egypt, the leading real estate event, will host its 13th edition from September 25 to 28, under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities. This year, Cityscape is also honored to have PRE Developments and Roya Developments as its Gold Sponsors.

This edition is set to be the largest yet, spanning over 40,000 square meters across four halls and featuring more than 80 top real estate developers. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore exclusive offers and projects across various sectors, including commercial, residential, and retail real estate.

Dr. Waleed Abbas, Assistant Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities for the New Urban Communities Authority, stated: "The Ministry of Housing's continued support for Cityscape year after year reflects our strong belief in the event's importance in advancing Egypt Vision 2030. Through this exhibition, the ministry helps position Egypt as an attractive destination for real estate investments, encourages real estate exports to attract foreign investors, and supports the growth of the real estate sector, contributing to the creation of sustainable and smart urban communities."

He added: "Cityscape, in its largest edition, is a key driver of growth and innovation in the real estate sector at both local and regional levels. It stimulates investment, meets housing and investment needs, provides a comprehensive platform to showcase the latest projects, and facilitates communication between developers and clients."

Hossam Zaki, Chairman of PRE Developments, expressed his enthusiasm: "PRE Developments is excited to make a significant impact at Cityscape Egypt 2024 as a Gold Sponsor. With a focus on luxury and innovation, we will be showcasing five of our distinctive projects: Jebal El Sokhna, The Brooks New Cairo, Stone Residence New Cairo, Ivoire East in New Cairo, and Ivoire West in Sheikh Zayed. Each project exemplifies our commitment to quality, offering unique living experiences tailored to diverse lifestyles."

He continued: "From the serene coastal retreats at Jebal El Sokhna to the vibrant urban communities of New Cairo and Sheikh Zayed, PRE Developments continues to set new standards in Egyptian real estate. We invite visitors at Cityscape to explore these exceptional projects and experience the luxury living we offer."

Additionally, Hossam Zaki, Chairman of Roya Developments stated: "We are thrilled to participate in this year's Cityscape as a Gold Sponsor. This prestigious event not only showcases the innovation and growth within our industry but also provides a unique platform for us to connect with visionaries, stakeholders, and enthusiasts. We look forward to highlighting our cutting-edge projects, including Telal North Coast, Telal El Sokhna, Telal East, Stone Park, The Hills, and The Big Business District in New Cairo, all of which contribute to Egypt's dynamic urban development."

Cityscape stands as Egypt’s premier real estate event, shaping the future of the sector by providing professionals and enthusiasts with insights into the latest developments and technologies. Organized by Informa Markets, a global leader in exhibitions and events, Cityscape continues to stimulate and highlight investment opportunities both locally and globally.

About Cityscape:

Founded in 2012, Cityscape is the leading real estate event portfolio in the MENA region, organized by Informa Markets, a company renowned for hosting over 450 events annually to promote economic growth. Cityscape takes place in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Cityscape Egypt attracts more than 80 real estate developers and over 40,000 attendees, showcasing hundreds of diverse projects with strong participation from various entities and institutions under the patronage of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities.

The 13th edition is the largest to date, featuring the return of "Cityscape Egypt 2024" conference, the "Cityscape Talks" platform for discussing real estate developments, and, for the first time, the "Egypt Proptech Challenge" to support startups in digital transformation and real estate technology.

