Manama, Bahrain – Cityscape Bahrain, the most anticipated regional real estate and property event exhibition in the Kingdom, is set to officially open on Tuesday, November 26th at Exhibition World Bahrain. Under the theme of ‘Live the New Luxury’, the event will showcase the height of luxury living, featuring the most premium properties.

This year’s event highlights Bahrain's vibrant real estate landscape, emphasizing its diverse property offerings, world-class infrastructure, and attractive investment opportunities. Co-located with Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia, attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore the latest in luxury living alongside premium jewelry and fragrance offerings. The five-day event boasts over 200 development opportunities and expects to welcome more than 10,000 visitors.

Bareeq Al Retaj, one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate development and management services companies, will serve as a Gold Sponsor for this year’s event. Other prominent exhibitors include Diyar Al Muharraq, Bahrain Marina Development Company, Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), Infracorp, Durrat Al Bahrain, Naseej, Al Areen Holdings, Kooheji Development, among others.

The exhibitor lineup further features Al Janabiyah Gate Real Estate, Al Yal Real Estate, Carlton Real Estate, Kadi Group, Esterad Amwaj WLL, Kingdom Projects W.L.L, Lulu Tourism Company, Nicholas, Aradi 3 Real Estate WLL and Technogym. Regional developers from the UAE, such as Merlin Real Estate, and global developers from Cyprus and Georgia, including Mardi Water Front LLC and Robura Real Estate, will also be participating.

In addition to development companies, financial institutions are also well-represented, with the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) serving as the Official Banking Partner.

Attendees can also attend the Cityscape Bahrain conference, titled "Liveability and the Future of Living in Bahrain," on Thursday, November 28, at the Grand Hall A of Exhibition World Bahrain. The conference will feature discussions on emerging trends and forward-looking strategies in the real estate and urban development sectors, delivered by more than 25 local, regional, and international experts.

