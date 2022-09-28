Exhibition opening in the UAE includes an exceptionally rare Royal Mughal Pashmina Carpet , Northern India, woven for the court of the Indian Emperor Shah Jahan, circa 1650 , last seen on display at the Metropolitan Museum in New York 1997-98 (estimate £2,500,000 – 3,500,000)

DUBAI – Christie’s Middle East and North Africa announce an exhibition and view open to the public of a selection of important works of art from across a number of forthcoming auctions taking place at Christie’s DIFC Headquarters in Dubai, UAE. The exhibition showcases an exceptional selection of top lots carefully curated and being shown for the first time exclusively in Dubai including paintings, works of art and carpets from the 28 September – 3 October.

Demonstrating the global demand for and influence of Islamic culture and craftsmanship from the 9th through to the 20th century, one of the top lots on view, (illustrated above) is an exceptionally rare 17th century Royal Mughal Pashmina carpet, Northern India, circa 1650, (estimate £2,500,000–3,500,000), one of the finest pashmina carpets ever woven. This is one of the highlights on view from the Art of the Islamic and Indian Worlds including Oriental Rugs and Carpets including a work from a group of Iznik pottery from The Victor Adda Collection – a collector based in Alexandria in the early 20th century, known for his keen eye and appreciation of beauty (illustrated above).

Juxtaposed with these works are a number of important Old Master and European paintings. These include a superb work by Sir Anthony van Dyck, Portrait of Henrietta Maria, (estimate £2,000,000-4,000,000), (illustrated above). In 1632, van Dyck was appointed as ‘Principal Painter’ to King Charles I of Britain. A number of equestrian paintings, including a work by French artist Théodore Géricault, Etalon Anglo-Arabe of a horse from the Imperial stables of Versailles, (estimate £250,000-350,000) and a racing scene by British master Sir Alfred James Munnings, Lord Astor's ‘High Stakes’ with Sir Gordon Richards up at Newmarket, being sold via Private Sale reflect the region’s considerable passion for horsemanship in all forms.

Arne Everwijn, Director of Business Development Middle East and North Africa comments, ‘This carefully curated selection of important works on exhibition at Christie’s Dubai reflects the discerning taste of collectors across the MENA region, who appreciate the very best quality, artistry, and extraordinary craftsmanship represented by these works across categories. It is a great honour to be able to showcase these works in Dubai for the first time’.

Arne Everwijn continues, ‘In addition to showcasing some of the most sought-after pieces in our upcoming sale season between now and December, Christie’s is bringing together a foremost team of highly-qualified specialists to the UAE who will be available throughout this period to bring the provenance and history of these exceptional works to life’.

The collection of sale highlights curated at Christie’s Dubai view and exhibition opens to the public from 28 September to 3 October at Christie’s DIFC, Gate Village 5.

Works on view are from the forthcoming Art of the Islamic and Indian Worlds including Oriental Rugs and Carpets taking place on 27 October in London as well as paintings from Christie’s Private Sales and the forthcoming Old Masters Evening Sale on 8 December and British and European Art Part I on 15 December.

