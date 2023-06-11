KUWAIT CITY – The CFA Society Kuwait hosted Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, Boursa Kuwait’s Chief Executive Officer, as its guest of honor and chief keynote speaker during its 2023 graduation ceremony, which was held on Sunday, May 28 at the Four Seasons Hotel. In his speech, Mr. Al-Osaimi highlighted the importance of developing human capital, specifically in the financial industry and capital markets, a key tenet of Boursa Kuwait’s strategy and its commitment to sponsoring financial literacy programs.

Al-Osaimi also hailed the new charterholders, saying that obtaining the CFA certification is an important milestone in their careers, and a symbol of the work ethic and excellence of the program’s graduates.

“During times of economic uncertainty, the importance of skilled and knowledgeable professionals like yourselves is highlighted. As we navigate through this period of volatility, it is important that we remain focused on our goals and work towards building a more resilient and sustainable economy,” Al-Osaimi said.

The CEO also stressed the importance of embracing innovation, stating that “in today's fast-paced business environment, we need to be willing to embrace new ideas and technologies. This is especially true in the financial sector, where fintech is disrupting traditional business models and creating new opportunities for growth – growth that you are uniquely positioned to take advantage of, driving innovation and helping shape the future of finance in Kuwait.”

Boursa Kuwait’s CEO also highlighted the need to focus on developing human capital, saying that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”

“We need individuals with strong foundational skills who are committed to learning and professional development. This is where the CFA certification comes in – it is a rigorous program that prepares individuals for the complex challenges of the financial industry. I am confident that I am standing before some of the most highly skilled and knowledgeable professionals in the field,” he continued.

Al-Osaimi concluded his keynote address by highlighting the many challenges that we need to overcome as we look towards the future. “The volatility of capital markets, and the continued pressure to diversify the economy are just a few of the challenges that lie ahead. However, I am optimistic that with a strong commitment to innovation and development of human capital, we can overcome these challenges together and emerge stronger than ever,” he said.

The CFA Society Kuwait is the local society of CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion for ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community, aiming to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow.

In her welcoming address, Mrs. Aminah Abotalaf, President of CFA Society Kuwait said, “Our community presently includes more than 175,000 CFA charterholders in 164 markets, working around the world through 160 local member societies including the CFA Society Kuwait.”

Abotalaf continued, “Since its establishment in 2008, CFA Society Kuwait is driven by a mission to support the continued education and professional development of investment professionals in Kuwait. The Society stands for equal opportunity and welcomes all investment professionals who are willing to commit themselves, working continually to ensure the CFA designation is attainable for anyone.”

Boursa Kuwait entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CFA Society in October 2018, aiming to educate the public on the fundamentals of investing through the Boursa Academy Online platform, the digital education portal designed and developed by Boursa Kuwait, which aims to promote investing and financial literacy among new and professional retail investors. The Society will also collaborate in the organization of training programs and seminars.

ABOUT BOURSA KUWAIT

Since it was established by the Capital Markets Authority to take over the responsibilities of the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 2014, Boursa Kuwait has worked diligently to build a progressive exchange platform based on efficiency and transparency, with a view to creating long-term value for the company’s stakeholders in the economic, social and environmental dimensions.

Guided by a mission-driven strategy that focuses on developing the market in line with international standards, Boursa Kuwait has successfully introduced innovative investment tools, reinforced transparency, and restructured the market to increase its competitiveness and liquidity. The company’s market developments and enhancements have contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwaiti capital market to “Emerging Market” status in the world’s top three indices, strengthening Kuwait’s position as a leading financial center in the region. A self-listed exchange, Boursa Kuwait is the first government entity in the country to successfully undergo privatization.

For more information about Boursa Kuwait’s initiatives and its latest developments, please visit www.boursakuwait.com.

