The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), in collaboration with Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI), on Tuesday organised the first training sessions of the financial awareness programme devoted to the new employees, those who are about to get married and debtors to equip them with the fiscal management tools.



Held under the title of "financial awareness", the two-day session intends to train the participants from both genders on ways to conserve resources, craft saving policies, expenditure rationalisation to achieve financial sustainability, and propagating the culture of financial awareness with a new technique that essentially draws young people in the society.



Besides, the session included an array of themes about financial spending, the notion of correct spending, human financial age, personal budget determination skills, strategies of identifying the priorities of monthly purchases and ways to achieve the successful equation, serving versus spending.



The session shed the light on the 12 saving skills and the eight spending skills coupled with a practical and successful mock drill training, along with a tour of the world of debtors who turned into rich.



Presenting the session, Head of the Training and Programme Development Department at the Centre of Excellence for Training and Consulting Dr Mona Babti highlighted the importance of the financial awareness as one of the most significant topics to be laid out today in most of the developed countries to conserve the resources, achieve financial sustainability and ensure the well-being of life in society, calling on the target groups of the programme, including those in debt, those about to get married, and new employees, in addition to the university students, to realise that mastering and practising the best financial policies in life achieves balance and stability in public life.



Social guidance consultant at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Hessa al-Dhiyab stressed the value of preserving the family's capabilities, which comes through wise spending and planning for household expenditures.



She added that everyone is required to have the necessary skills and knowledge about the best practices to achieve financial balance in life, and to work to help future generations to live within a rationalisation framework.



The ministry, through the programme, seeks to build financial awareness based on lofty Islamic values in spending, and to use integrated models and means to manage financial life, which has been greatly affected by global economic transformations.



The initiative aims at keeping young people and new families from unnecessary consumerism for luxury by building a conscious and sustainable society that guarantees future generations equal opportunities for prosperity and sustainability.

