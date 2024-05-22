Jawharat Riyadh will be the capital’s number one retail center in terms of spend and visitations and put Riyadh on the MENA retail map. It will create 4000 jobs and drive tourism in line with Vision 2030.

Saudi Chef Mona Mosly created a special celebratory menu for the event, with important business stakeholders and major international and regional retailers in attendance

World-renowned Guy Manoukian performed an iconic set with full 10-piece band.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Centers, the largest owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, marked exciting progress on its Jawharat Riyadh development yesterday (20 May), hosting a VIP gala dinner for the development. Jawharat Riyadh is set to be Riyadh’s largest lifestyle destination, and one of Cenomi Centers’ prized assets across its portfolio of 22 centers including iconic flagship and lifestyle centers.

The gala dinner saw the creation of an elaborate event space on the Jawharat Riyadh construction site, to celebrate a milestone in the project’s development and bring its highly anticipated opening one step closer. Saudi Chef Mona Mosly created a bespoke menu for the VIP guests with dishes celebrating the different regional foods of the country. VIP guests included international, regional and local retailers who are interested in bringing their retail and lifestyle concepts to Jawharat Riyadh, many of whom are not yet in Saudi Arabia.

Opening in the second half of 2025, Jawharat Riyadh will be a watershed moment in lifestyle experience in the Kingdom as Cenomi Centers pursues an ambitious growth pipeline to develop next-generation retail and lifestyle destinations. Its flagship centers will bring first to KSA retailers, major new flagship stores, international number one entertainment destinations, expansive food & Beverage (F&B) offerings and a range of unique experiences.

Jawharat Riyadh will be the capital’s number one destination in terms of spend with a 5Bn+ SAR total potential retail spend and is expected to attract over 20 million visitors annually. Located in the one of the most affluent and fastest growing catchments in the city, Jawharat Riyadh will combine stunning designs with the best luxury and fast fashion retail brands and dining options, as well as futuristic entertainment, events and experiential offerings supported by technology-led customer services to create an experience like no other.

The first phase of the development at 185,000 sqm of total GLA will boast over 300 stores, restaurants, lifestyle and co-working space along with over 50,000 sqm of prime office space. It will bring luxury, lifestyle brands, entertainment and dining at a scale not seen before in the Kingdom. Jawharat Riyadh will feature distinct zones including the Luxury District; Fashion & Lifestyle Avenue; Youth & Innovation Zone and the Leisure & Entertainment District. There will also be four F&B zones, ranging from premium dining to social experiential dining as well as outdoor promenades and immersive dining around next-generation entertainment. 30 first-to-KSA brands and 70 plus flagship stores from the most sought-after names will open in Jawharat Riyadh.

Jawharat Riyadh will feature the first and largest luxury wing inside a shopping mall, spanning over 25,000 sqm with more than 60 luxury stores and the full suite of services. Its entertainment offering will feature multiple number one visited attractions and entertainment concepts from the US, Dubai, and Asia, serving all age groups. As customers explore Jawharat Riyadh, they will also see numerous digital offerings, including an iconic 3D holographic entertainment offering, as well as digital screens with generative art and mixed reality features.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO Cenomi Centers, said: “We are pleased to have hosted a successful VIP gala dinner to celebrate another milestone for the Jawharat Riyadh development. This project supports our company’s growth strategy to deliver the next generation of retail and lifestyle centers not yet available in KSA. Jawharat Riyadh will meet the fast-evolving consumer needs and deliver the flagship spaces that retailers require to expand into the Kingdom. Cenomi Centers is a proud partner of Vision 2030, delivering sustainable lifestyle centers which help drive the retail and tourism economy and create new local jobs.”

Bruno Wehbe, COO of Flagship Assets for Cenomi Centers said: “Our flagship destinations will change the way Saudi Arabia imagines retail and lifestyle experiences. At Jawharat Riyadh we are delivering a number of firsts to KSA from major international retailers through to entertainment, events and dining concepts. We are experiencing high retailer demand for space and look forward to offering visitors and those who call Riyadh home something new, engaging and genuinely different in 2025. This is a forward step for Cenomi Centers, for Riyadh and the concept of what a lifestyle destination is about in the Saudi Arabian capital.”

Jawharat Riyadh will achieve the internationally recognized Gold Standard Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) which is a first for a KSA mall and will support Green Riyadh with more than one tree planted for every 2.5 meters of surface area, totaling 4,500 trees. Phase two of Jawharat Riyadh will see the delivery of up to 1,000 lifestyle and premium hotel rooms, premium branded residences and serviced apartments, and other commercial space.

Jawharat Riyadh is part of the Jawharat flagship projects, which includes the development of two further distinct, one-of-a-kind lifestyle destinations including Jawharat Jeddah which is set to open at the end of 2025 and Jawharat Al Khobar in 2027. These centers will redefine retail and leisure in the country and will further cement Cenomi Centers’ leading position.

For more information, please contact: Jacqueline Scott, VP of Communications for Cenomi Centers jacqueline.scott@cenomi.com

About Cenomi Centers:

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 22 assets, with more than 5,000 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah, Mall of Dhahran, and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumers' favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of nearly 1.4 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com.