Dubai, UAE – The Retail Congress MENA Awards 2023, a pivotal component of the Retail Congress, illuminated the zenith of accomplishments in the shopping mall and retail industry. Hosted at the opulent Ritz Carlton Hotel in DIFC, Dubai, the gala not only acknowledged outstanding feats in marketing, retail, and design within the MENA region but also set the stage for an evening of unparalleled grandeur.

David Macadam, CEO of MECS+R, remarked, "The Retail Congress MENA Awards 2023 stands as a beacon within the conference, a moment eagerly anticipated. It has consistently played a pivotal role in spotlighting the triumphs of shopping malls and retailers in the region."

The grandeur of the evening was matched only by the caliber of the winners who took home the esteemed trophies. The event, which took place in the resplendent Ballroom of the Ritz Carlton – DIFC, transformed the space into a glittering showcase of excellence.

The grandeur of the awards ceremony and dinner reached its zenith on the concluding night of the 2-day conference, delivering a truly fitting crescendo to the entire event. Each winner, meticulously chosen by a panel of distinguished industry experts, epitomized the pinnacle of excellence in their respective domains, playing a pivotal role in advancing the growth and development of the retail sector in the MENA region.

Mr. Bhupinder Singh, General Manager & CFO - Dalma Mall said, "This is indeed a remarkable feat and a genuine testament to the unwavering commitment, expertise, and exceptional teamwork displayed by every individual of the Team. These 9 Prestigious Awards speak volumes of our dedication to excellence, and we are excited to receive them at Retail Congress MENA 2023, hosted by MECS+R, the largest association in the retail industry. Our journey is not only about accolades but also about the shared experiences, the laughter, and the cherished memories we create for our community. It is this spirit that continues to drive us forward. Our commitment to excellence and contributing to the community will remain at the forefront of all we do."

Hani Al Hussein, Head of Marketing, Al Hokair Group said, "We are honored to be rewarded Eight Trophies at the prestigious event “Retail Congress Mena 2023 Ceremony Awards. Our sincere appreciation to the Jury Members and the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers & Retailers for this recognition."

Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments and Property LLC said, "We are deeply privileged to receive recognition in the significant categories at the 'Retail Congress Mena 2023 Ceremony Awards. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed Jury Members and the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers & Retailers for bestowing this honor upon us at the prestigious event. This achievement stands as a remarkable accomplishment, highlighting the steadfast dedication, expertise, and exceptional collaboration exhibited by every member of our team. Our unwavering commitment to excellence and our continued dedication to serving the community will always be at the core of our endeavors."

The Retail Congress MENA Awards 2023 by MECS+R was an evening of opulence, celebration, and inspiration—a splendid showcase of the remarkable talent and unwavering dedication exhibited by individuals and organizations at the forefront of driving innovation and setting the standards for excellence in the retail industry.

The Retail Congress MENA Awards 2023 honored outstanding achievers in the following categories:

2023 MECS+R MENA Shopping Centre & Retailer

Gold Award Winners

CATEGORY 1 – MARKETING EXCELLENCE

Cause Related Marketing

#BeALight – City Centre Bahrain , Manama, Bahrain

, Manama, Bahrain Embrace Nature Inspire Change Sustainability Campaign - Al Maryah Retail Company , Abu Dhabi, UAE

, Abu Dhabi, UAE Groove for Good: Takkat Band’s Charitable Concert @Dalma - Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Customer Service Experience and/or Engagement

The Garden – Cenomi Centers , Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Lights, Ice, Action! Dalma Mall On Ice – Winter Festivities Begin - Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Digital/Social Media

For the Love of Food – Merex Investment Group LLC , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Influencing the Influencers: A Give and Take Game - Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Public Relations

A Success Party with Dazzling Stars. An Echo Loud & Clear – Dalma Mall , Abu Dhabi, UAE

, Abu Dhabi, UAE The Vibe Attracts the Tribe – Merex Investment Group, LLC , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Souq7 Inauguration Exposure Locally & Internationally – Azad Properties , Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Viktor Axelson Mall Visit – Silicon Central, Line Investments & Property, Dubai, UAE

Sales Promotion and Events

Winter Vibes for our Tribe, Merex Investment Group LLC , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Celebrating Her Unconditional Love – Cairo Festival City Mall , Cairo, Egypt

, Cairo, Egypt MAF Dubai Malls DSF Campaign – Majid Al Futtaim Properties , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Fozi Mozi & Tutti International Show – Eid Al Fitr 2023, Al Wahda Mall, Line Investments & Property, Abu Dhabi, UAE

CATEGORY 2: NOI ENHANCEMENT

Marketing/Sponsorship

Back to School Wonderland 2022 - R ed Sea Mall , Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Christmas at BurJuman Mall – BurJuman Mall, Dubai, UAE

CATEGORY 3: DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT

New Developments

1364 THIRTEEN SIXTY FOUR, At the Diplomatic Quarter, Riyadh – Unified Real Estate Development, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Renovations/Expansions

Avenues Junction – The Food Hall – Oman Avenues Mall , Muscat, Oman

, Muscat, Oman Souq7, A Shining Example of Retail-Driven Urban Regeneration – Azad Properties, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Retail Store Design

New Marina Home Showroom in Abu Dhabi – Marina Home Interiors, Dubai, UAE

Monopoly Lifesized Riyadh – Al Hokair Group, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

CATEGORY 4: RETAIL EXCELLENCE

Family Entertainment Centre

Al Hokair Time Makkah – Al Hokair Group , Makkah, Saudi Arabia

, Makkah, Saudi Arabia Cocomelon Playdate – Al Hokair Group, Abu Dhabi, UAE

CATEGORY 6: RETAIL PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Yasser Al Kaltham , Al Rashid Mall-Al Khobar, Danah Real Estate, Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia

, Al Rashid Mall-Al Khobar, Danah Real Estate, Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia Meshaal bin Omairh, Al Othaim Investments, Riyahd, Saudi Arabia

CATEGORY 7: SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Property Management Software

Yardi Systems – Dubai, UAE

The Silver Award Winners are:

CATEGORY 1: MARKETING EXCELLENCE

Advertising

Take Off in Style – Sahara Centre , Sharjah, UAE

, Sharjah, UAE Dubai Food Festival: The Best Moments Happen Around The Table – City Centre Deira, Dubai, UAE

Cause Related Marketing

Thrift-A-Gram Your Love – Times Square Center , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Treasure Hunt for Children – Family Mall Sulaymaniyah , Sulaymaniyah, Iraq

, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq ESMOD Fashion School Collaboration – Fashion Flair 2022 – City Centre Almaza , Cairo, Egypt

, Cairo, Egypt Disconnect to Connect – Digital Detox – Tafaul - Oman Avenues Mall/Lulu Group International , Muscat, Oman

, Muscat, Oman We Feel. We Care. We Provide. – Mall of Muscat/Tamani Global Development & Investment LLC, Muscat, Oman

Customer Service Experience and/or Engagement

Motor Show – Silicon Central/Line Investments & Property , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE World Cup 2022: A Spectacular Celebration of Football Fervor - Red Sea Mall, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Digital/Social Media

Kinan Effective Social Media Campaign – Kinan International Real Estate

Development Company, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Cenomi Rewards – Cenomi Centers , Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Take Off In Style - Sahara Centre , Sharjah, UAE

, Sharjah, UAE Summer Switch – Cairo Festival City Mall, Cairo, Egypt

Grand Opening, Expansion & Renovation

Dalma’s Illuminate Overhaul: A Renovation Beyond Radiance - Dalma Mall, Abu

Dhabi, UAE

Souq7 Inauguration Event 2023 - Azad Properties, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

New/Emerging Technology

Next-Gen Shopper Insights: AI-Infused Facial Recognition Profiling – Dalma Mall,

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Public Relations

Lulu Mall Fujairah Food Fiesta – Lulu Mall Fujairah/Line Investments & Property LLC , Fujairah, UAE

, Fujairah, UAE SPACE OF BTS: Pop Up Opening at BurJuman Mall - BurJuman Mall , Dubai UAE

, Dubai UAE 15 Years of Togetherness | Gold Luck – Al Wahda Mall/Line Investments & Property LLC, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Sales Promotions & Events

Muscat Marathon Events – Al Mouj Muscat , Muscat, Oman

, Muscat, Oman Bubble and Balloons Festival/Breaking the Mall Footfall Record Since Opening – Festival Plaza, Dubai, UAE

Celebrating Disney’s Magic: An Enchanted Journey – Red Sea Mall, Jeddah, Saudi

Arabia

Food Fiesta – Integrated Marketing Plan and Results – Mushrif Mall/Line

Investments & Property LLC, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Events Marketing & Sales Promotion – Mehrad Mall , Karaj, Iran

, Karaj, Iran Kish Games Great Campaign – Mica Mall, Kish, Iran

CATEGORY 2: NOI ENHANCEMENT

Leasing

EEBIS – Emerging Emirati Business Incubation Strategy – Dalma Mall , Abu Dhabi, UAE

, Abu Dhabi, UAE Vibes by the Bay – Dubai Festival City Mall , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Leasing Campaign - A Holistic Marketing Approach – Al Rashid Mall Al Khobar/Danah Real Estate, Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia

Marketing/Sponsorship

The Galleria Gift Card Launch – Al Maryah Retail Company , Abu Dhabi, UAE

, Abu Dhabi, UAE New Year’s Eve 2023 – Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, UAE

Operation/Overall Team

From Vision to Reality: Unveiling the Secrets and Redefining Success for NOI Triumph – OPM by Olaat Real Estate , Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Kinan Yardi Solution – Kinan International Real Estate Development Company , Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Visual Vogue & NOI Uplift: The Next-Gen Operational Strategy – Dalma Mall , Abu Dhabi, UAE

, Abu Dhabi, UAE T360° | Train – Transform – Transcend – LuckyOne Mall, Karachi, Pakistan

CATEGORY 3: DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT

New Developments

Sharjah Central – Line Investment & Property LLC , Sharjah, UAE

– , Sharjah, UAE Al Liwan Mixed-Use Development, Seef Properties BSC, Manama, Bahrain

Renovations/Expansions

Mall Parking Entrances Renovation – Cairo Festival City Mall, Cairo Egypt

Retail Store Design

Playocity Powered by Hasbro Riyadh – Al Hokair Group, Riyadh , Saudi Arabia

, Saudi Arabia Seoudi Supermarket El Shorouk Branch – Wanzl Middle East FZE, Dubai, UAE

CATEGORY 4: RETAIL EXCELLENCE Family Entertainment Centre

Sparky’s Al Rashid Mall – Al Hokair Group , Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Monopoly Lifesized Riyadh – Al Hokair Group, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

CATEGORY 5: BEST MENA RETAIL BRAND

Monopoly Lifesized Riyadh – Al Hokair Group , Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia CoComelon Playdate – Al Hokair Group , Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Snow City – Abdullah Al Othaim Leisure & Co., Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

CATEGORY 6: RETAIL PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Susil S. Dungarwal, Beyond Squarefeet, Mumbai, India

CATEGORY 7: SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Data Analytics

ShopperTrak Traffic Insights, ShopperTrak , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Data Analytics, Vemco Group, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE AI-Based Advanced Data Solution for Malls and Retail – Xpandretail powered by

Savant Data Systems, Dubai, UAE

Décor & Design Installation

The Village by Hamat, Designed by theleisureway – theleisureway, Zaragoza, Spain

Retail Consultancy Service

McARTHUR Retail Development Specialists, Where Experience Makes a Difference McARTHUR Retail Development Consultancy , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Pioneering Two Decades of Retail Excellence Through Experience and Innovation Vindico Projects Management Services LLC, Dubai, UAE

EMAAR Sales Centre – Downtown Boulevard – MuchMore Consultancy, Dubai, UAE

Technology & Innovation

Yardi Systems , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Delivering Exceptional Customer Experience – AW Rostamani, Coniq , London, United Kingdom

, London, United Kingdom Yas Mall Eidiya Campaign: Leveraging AI for Instant Wins & Gamification – A Viral Revolution in Retail Engagement – CENTRIC DMCC , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Retail Reimagined: Bespoke Technology Solution for Retail Design & Delivery – Vindico Projects Management Services LLC, Dubai, UAE

