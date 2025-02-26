Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: CATRION, a leading provider of healthcare nutrition services, successfully participated as the main sponsor of the prestigious First Nutritional Care Conference (FNCC), held on 24-25 February 2025 under the patronage of His Excellency Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health, and under the theme "Quality Food for Quality Life."

In alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its commitment to advancing healthcare, CATRION showcased its expertise in delivering nutritious, high-quality meals to hospitals and healthcare facilities. With an impressive track record of serving over 1.5 million meals annually across more than 50 healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia, CATRION plays a pivotal role in improving healthcare services and enhancing patient care through scientifically crafted nutrition solutions that meet the highest global standards.

As a key player in the healthcare nutrition industry, CATRION’s participation in FNCC highlighted its dedication to pioneering innovation in hospital catering and developing meal solutions designed to promote patient well-being. The company remains committed to expanding its operations, fostering global collaborations, and adopting best practices to elevate nutrition standards across the sector. Through continued growth, new partnerships, and service enhancements, CATRION is reshaping the future of hospital nutrition.

During the conference, CATRION actively engaged in multiple specialised panel discussions. Dr. Mohammed Alawi, Vice President of Health, Food Safety, Security, and Standard Control at CATRION, led a key session on "Food Safety & Quality" on 25 February, underscoring the significance of implementing stringent standards to ensure the highest levels of food quality in the healthcare sector. He reaffirmed CATRION’s commitment to providing integrated nutrition solutions that align with international safety and quality benchmarks. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of public-private sector collaboration in improving healthcare services and ensuring the availability of safe, nutritious food in hospitals.

Dr. Mohammed Fuad Al Ibrahim, Senior Manager – Operations & BD | Healthcare – C&F, conducted a specialised workshop on "Pre-Cooked Meal Techniques," where he showcased CATRION’s innovative solutions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving the quality of patient meal programmes. His session highlighted how advanced meal preparation techniques contribute to optimising hospital nutrition services.

CATRION’s participation in FNCC 2025 reaffirmed its mission to provide exceptional, evidence-based nutrition solutions that improve patient care and quality of life. The conference, which gathered leading healthcare professionals, government officials, industry experts, and academics, served as an ideal platform for discussing the latest developments in nutrition and public health. As the main sponsor, CATRION leveraged this opportunity to strengthen strategic partnerships and contribute to building a healthier, more sustainable future.

About CATRION:

CATRION is a global leader in in-flight catering and integrated hospitality services, with over four decades of industry expertise. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional quality, and sustainability, CATRION consistently strives for excellence in every aspect of its operations. The company exceeds market expectations by delivering customised solutions that cater to the diverse needs of both corporate and public sector clients.

Through continuous investment in new technologies and sustainable practices, CATRION drives industry innovation while ensuring minimal environmental impact. With a strong focus on strategic partnerships, the company enhances its ability to provide outstanding services across global markets, reinforcing its position as a leader in catering and hospitality.

