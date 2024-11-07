The Summit Unleashes Potential and Inspiring Change for Women Across the Region

Cairo – Carerha, the leading female focused ed-tech platform in the Middle East and North Africa, is excited to announce that the annual Carerha Summit 2024, will kick off tomorrow under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Solidarity and the National Council for Women. Powered by USAID Business Egypt, funded by USAID and implemented by DAI, the Summit will underscore the significance of initiatives aimed at empowering women and fostering economic growth in the region.

This year’s summit, taking place on November 8th and 9th, 2024, at the Capital Promenade, El Sheikh Zayed, will feature an impressive lineup of prominent speakers, including Maya Morsy, the Minister of Social Solidarity in Egypt; Mervat Abou Oaf, Member of the National Council for Women, Walid Hassouna, CEO & Founder of valU, The Chairman of Paytabs Egypt and The Vice Chairman of EFG EV Fintech, Mohamed El Shabrawy CEO of Sympl, and Hala Abdelwadood, CEO of Moharram & Partners Firm for Public Affairs and Strategic Communication Middle East and Africa. Their participation reflects a strong commitment to advancing women's roles in various sectors and providing valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities women face today.

"For the past three years, we've celebrated the remarkable achievements of women across diverse industries. By bringing together these inspiring success stories at the Carerha Summit, we empower women across the MENA region to navigate the rapidly evolving market landscape. We foster meaningful dialogue on critical issues like leadership, innovation, and economic growth, inspiring positive change and shaping a brighter future”, Said Jessy Radwan, CEO & founder of Carerha.

This summit catalyzes collaboration, bringing together diverse voices to share insights and strategies that will inspire the next generation of female leaders. Together, we can redefine the future and create a more inclusive society where women's contributions are recognized and valued."

The two-day event promises to be a remarkable gathering of innovative minds with engaging panels and masterclasses designed to inspire and empower attendees. Highlights from the agenda include " Are you Ahead of Your Curve? Mastering Marketing Evolution," featuring industry leaders like Karim Samir Founder and Marketing director V7, and Osman Badran, Marketing Consultant with extensive experience in building brands, as well as "The Future of Food: Traditional vs. Online Business Models," which will showcase success stories from influential entrepreneurs in the food industry such as Belal Zahran General Manager at Foodics, and Wessam Massoud, Founder of Food Lab. Discussions will also cover "Podcasting Rise: Empowering Voices and Impact," with insights from experts Ahmed Rashad, Management and Strategy Consultant, and Mahmoud Mostafa, El Modeer.

The second day will continue to inspire with panels addressing "The Role of Men as Allies in Women Empowerment," featuring perspectives from male leaders such as Dave Hughes, Managing Director of L’Oréal Egypt and Hesham Radwan, General Manager at Danone Egypt. Attendees can also expect discussions on "Empowering Inclusivity: A Focus on Sustainability & Responsibility," featuring May said Director of Public sector at Mastercard, Dr. Dalia Abdel Kader, Chief Sustainability Officer at Commercial International Bank (CIB) and "Building a Strong Employer Brand," among other vital topics. The agenda includes key interviews and networking opportunities aimed at enhancing collaboration and innovation, ensuring participants gain valuable insights and connections that will advance their professional journeys.

It is worth noting that Carerha is committed to providing a dynamic platform for women to connect, learn, and grow. The summit will facilitate networking opportunities that encourage collaboration and innovation among participants. Additionally, there will be master classes led by industry professionals, workshops on career development, and mentorship programs to enhance attendees' strategic approaches.