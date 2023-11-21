Capital Bank announced its diamond sponsorship for the Health Care Accreditation Council’s (HCAC) 7th Quality Health Care Conference and Exhibition, inaugurated by Minister of Health Dr. Feras Hawari representing His Majesty King Abdullah II.

The conference, themed “Globalization Toward Quality & Patient Safety: A Future Perspective” focused on prioritizing quality principles and safety for patients and healthcare workers in all aspects of healthcare operations and production.

Capital Bank's sponsorship of this seventh edition of this conference aligns with its strategic goals of supporting national sectors and institutions dedicated to enhancing and empowering the healthcare sector.

According to Samer Al-Aloul, the Acting CEO of Capital Bank, the bank’s continued support for this conference stems from their firm belief in assisting the healthcare sector, national institutions, and associations in fulfilling their missions effectively. Al-Aloul stressed that ensuring quality in healthcare is essential for delivering top-notch healthcare services to patients.

He also highlighted the conference's unique opportunity to exchange experiences and insights on global best practices in healthcare quality.

The two-day conference attracted numerous attendees and speakers from various countries and healthcare sectors, including over 600 participants ranging from administrators to service providers. The goal was to leverage global, regional, and local expertise to discuss the latest innovations in healthcare and their implementation in the local sector. The discussions also delved into topics such as digital health and artificial intelligence.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 7.5 billion, while the total equity is nearly JOD 670 million.

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi’s operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.

In June 2022, Capital Bank raised its capital through issuing new shares in favor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – one the largest sovereign funds worldwide – as a strategic investor in Capital Bank. with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo