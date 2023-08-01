Doha, QATAR: The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is pleased to announce the opening of the nomination period for the second edition of the GECF Awards.

The nomination period begins on 1 August 2023 and will run until 31 October 2023.

His Excellency Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the GECF said: “These prestigious awards, which are held biennially to coincide with the GECF Summits of Heads of State and Government, celebrate exceptional individuals and esteemed institutions that have made a remarkable impact in the gas sector through advocacy, policy formulation, international partnership, research, education, or media.”

Categories of GECF Awards

The GECF Foundation and Advancement Award: This recognition is reserved for individuals who have played a vital role in establishing the GECF and/or achieving its strategic goals. Nominees for this award must be from GECF countries and hold positions at the level of Ministers and above. Nominations for this category are not open to the public.

The Friend of GECF Award: This category honours individuals and institutions from non-GECF countries who have demonstrated exceptional cooperation with the Forum, contributing significantly to the advancement of GECF objectives or the natural gas industry as a whole.

The GECF Award for Long-Term Commitment to Natural Gas: Celebrating lifetime achievements, this accolade recognises outstanding individuals and institutions from both GECF and non-GECF countries who have demonstrated a remarkable track record of accomplishments in the natural gas sector throughout their careers.

Who can nominate?

Nominations for the Friend of GECF Award and the GECF Award for Long-Term Commitment to Natural Gas are open to the public. Both individuals and institutions from GECF or non-GECF countries are welcome to nominate worthy candidates.

Nomination process and Key dates

Nominators can complete the nomination form available on the GECF website here. After the closing of nominations on 31 October 2023, a distinguished selection panel will carefully review all submissions and select the deserving awardees.

The Awards Ceremony

The grand ceremony of the GECF Awards will take place during the 7th GECF Summit in Algiers, People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The GECF extends its invitation to the global community to participate actively in the nomination process and join it in acknowledging the exemplary contributions to the gas sector by deserving individuals and institutions.

