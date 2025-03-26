These platforms will also offer unparalleled opportunities for regional engagement with global reach

Over three days, 450 exhibitors will showcase their innovations

UAE, The highly anticipated CABSAT and Integrate Middle East (Integrate ME) are set to return in 2025 with their latest editions, taking place from 13 to 15 May 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). These renowned events will unite leading professionals from the media, content, broadcast, Pro AV, and technology sectors to explore cutting-edge innovations and trends reshaping the future of these industries.

Marking its 31st edition, CABSAT is set to be more impactful than ever this year, bringing together over 450 exhibitors and 18,000 attendees for three days of engaging discussions, demonstrations, and networking. As the Middle East’s premier event for content, broadcast, satellite, media, and entertainment, it will offer a dynamic platform for stakeholders to collaborate, share insights, and explore emerging technologies driving transformation in the media and entertainment industry. Among the key exhibitors are first-time participants Nordlys, and Stype, alongside returning brands First Gulf Company, Akratek, and Advanced Media Trading.

Meanwhile, Integrate Middle East, co-located with CABSAT, will return for its third edition in 2025 to shed light on the rapidly evolving Pro AV and media technology sectors. As the only regional event dedicated exclusively to Pro AV, Integrate ME will present IoT and AI-driven technologies as well as the latest innovations in digital signage, audiovisual solutions, and immersive experiences that are enabling seamless coordination across industries, including education, entertainment, hospitality, and retail. It will also explore strategies to drive measurable business growth through transformative networking and exclusive market insights.

Alex Nicholl, Vice President, New Industries at DWTC, stated: “CABSAT and Integrate Middle East have firmly established themselves as key platforms for professionals, innovators, and industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of the media, broadcast, satellite, and Pro AV industries. With these sectors evolving at an unprecedented pace, this year’s editions will highlight the groundbreaking technologies and emerging trends that are redefining content creation, distribution, and immersive experiences. We look forward to welcoming global experts, exhibitors, and attendees to these events that promise to drive innovation, foster partnerships, and open new business avenues.”

By 2025, the entertainment industry worldwide is expected to generate USD 2.6 trillion in revenue, reflecting a 5 per cent compound annual growth rate from 2020. The sector is poised for further significant expansion, projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6 per cent from 2025 to reach USD 4.41 billion in 2030.

CABSAT: Shaping Tomorrow’s Media Landscape

In this edition, CABSAT will feature an extensive showcase of satellite, broadcast, and media solutions. Attendees can expect to engage with over 450 global exhibitors, with a focus on new technologies and developments that are revolutionising the media industry. Key highlights include the organisation of Content Congress, where over 150 world-class speakers will discuss vital topics such as AI’s role in the Middle East media industry, the rise of esports in broadcasting, and the surge of the Arab box office.

This year, the Content Congress will be themed ‘Where Insights Ignite Change—Shaping the New Narrative of Media for the 21st Century’. It will feature a series of panels and keynotes delivered by key media industry leaders and figures, who will share their perspectives and opinions on the future of broadcast content, providing valuable insights into emerging trends.

In addition to organising workshops, product demonstrations and technology masterclasses, CABSAT will offer organisations unique opportunities to network, engage with buyers, showcase their innovations, and lead industry transformation. The event is grounded on three main pillars – Creativity, Connectivity, and Consciousness – which guide its purpose and focus. By embracing these three pillars, CABSAT aims to create a platform that fosters learning, collaboration, and networking while also encouraging creativity, connectivity, and consciousness within the media and entertainment community.

Integrate Middle East: Prominent Pro AV event for the Middle Eastern region

Integrate Middle East 2025 will showcase cutting-edge products such as interactive displays, audiovisual solutions, and other emerging solutions within the Pro AV sector, highlighting the role of technology in transforming how businesses communicate and engage with audiences. The Middle East Pro AV market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9 per cent from 2023 to 2030 to reach USD 22.7 million by 2030. The Data Bridge Market Research suggests that the increase in demand for wireless Pro AV equipment set forth significant growth opportunities.

This edition will feature first-time exhibitors such as IPS Mena and Hohem Tech, while leading global brands like Unilumin, Godox, Neewer, and Leyard make their return as repeat exhibitors, further reinforcing the event’s reputation as a hub for innovation and industry collaboration.

During this edition, Integrate Middle East will host specialised workshops, seminars, and product launches, offering industry players insights into the latest market trends, best practices, and technologies. Leading global companies will exhibit their newest solutions, creating opportunities for strategic partnerships and collaboration.

Strategically designed to emphasise the vast market potential of the MENA region, this year’s Integrate ME will uncover the latest industry trends and highlight business-critical solutions across a variety of sectors. With the participation of several international thought leaders, this event will explore the transformative impact of new technologies, promote innovation, and facilitate discussions that shed light on the benefits of a well-structured Pro AV strategy across industries.

The strategic co-location of CABSAT and Integrate Middle East offers unparalleled opportunities for cross-industry collaboration. Attendees will be offered invaluable networking opportunities, knowledge-sharing platforms, and a firsthand look at the latest technological advancements shaping the future of the media and Pro AV sectors.

About Dubai World Trade Centre:

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation, and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 billion, attracting over 30 million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.

About CABSAT:

With a history of over 30 years, CABSAT is the only specialised event that draws more than 14,000 business professionals from the MEASA region’s media, content, and digital industries. Over the years, the event has welcomed the highest number of regional attendees, including engineers, system integrators, and broadcasters from the content creation, broadcast, and satellite industries, as well as content buyers, sellers, producers, and distributors. In line with its vision to provide a platform for business, networking, and knowledge sharing for the MEASA region’s media markets, CABSAT continues to work with innovative content creators, producers, broadcast technology providers, and content delivery companies to identify traits of success that will fuel the growth of the industry.

About Integrate Middle East:

Integrate Middle East is a leading forum and sourcing platform for the global AV and Media Technology community that connects technology leaders with integrated solution buyers from the Education, Media, Entertainment, Hospitality, Retail, and Communication sectors. The platform provides an opportunity to expand businesses, gain access to cutting-edge solutions from the top broadcast, AV, and media technology providers worldwide, as well as discover the best practices established across markets. As an interactive platform for pro AV manufacturers and integrators, Integrate Middle East showcases a range of products and services, along with interactive learning zones, multi-conferencing demo areas, and smart home simulators.