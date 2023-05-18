UAE: The 29th edition of CABSAT 2023, the award-winning event for the broadcast, satellite, content creation, production, distribution, digital media, and entertainment industries, drew to a successful conclusion on May 18, 2023, showcased emerging trends and technologies in these fields and facilitated thought-provoking discussions, alongside practical demos on the show floor.

The three-day exhibition, which kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) served as a significant platform for numerous exhibitors from across the globe to present their various innovative solutions and forge alliances to grow their business in the region. During the event, several announcements, partnerships, and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between various organisations exhibiting at the show.

CABSAT brought together international industry leaders alongside regional government and business stakeholders for three days of business networking, knowledge sharing, and innovation discovery. Exhibiting companies included NEOM; Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau; Vectracom archives solutions from France; Kenya Television Network; Akratek Elektronok San Türkiye; Canadian media technology company Grass Valley, and multinational Hitachi.

Innovative products on the show floor included the highspeed Glambot camera, known for its precision focus video from Hollywood red carpets, dual-camera VR, a virtual production studio created in collaboration with PIXOJAM, the latest use of artificial intelligence (AI), and multi-dimensional tech transforming the editing process.

Over the three days, exhibitors taking part in CABSAT were able to demonstrate the game-changing impact of their latest technologies and solutions, build relationships with their peers and attract new partners to their network.

Marta Olender of Moviebird International commented: “We are delighted to have participated in CABSAT 2023, a significant event for the broadcast, satellite, content creation, production, distribution, digital media, and entertainment industries. Through this event, we showcased our range of advanced solutions which included the cutting-edge, high-tech telescopic camera cranes for film and television production. Our advanced solutions enable a convenient and creative filmmaking process, significantly assisting film producers and camera operators across the globe. The event further served as a platform for us to explore avenues for collaboration with a number of companies from throughout the region.”

Andrew Bear, Head of Video Protection Business at Verimatrix, stated: “CABSAT 2023 provided a significant opportunity for us to highlight our cutting-edge anti-piracy and cybersecurity solutions that help prevent large-scale content theft and safeguard the digital media landscape. Our solutions aim to address concerns surrounding video piracy, cyberattacks, and enterprise threats, which continue to grow significantly both regionally and globally. By participating in the event, we aimed at assisting our partners in expanding quickly in the regional markets, protecting important revenue streams, and achieving new clients.”

Hamid Rahmani, Managing Director of Broadcast Hightech Systems (BHS) said: “At the CABSAT 2023, we exhibited our innovative ideas and solutions that are aimed at advancing the broadcasting and telecommunication industries. By offering cost-effective services of the highest standard and quality, we strive to assist people in communicating effectively and efficiently. In keeping with our goal to deliver swift and efficient connectivity, we are committed to providing superior and reliable satellite solutions.”

Attracting a large gathering of industry professionals from the MEASA region, CABSAT also hosted several educative panel discussions and conferences which featured a remarkable line-up of thought-leaders as speakers, that shed light on emerging technologies that will reshape the future development of the media, entertainment and satellite sectors. The Content Congress

discussed the numerous challenges in producing high-quality content and ways to overcome them, meanwhile, the SatExpo Summit highlighted the significance of various ground-breaking technologies such as AI and automation to improve and promote sustainable space operations. The NextGen Content Screening event exhibited the latest content offering of the Middle East and Africa in the scripted and non-scripted formats across various genres including anime, drama, kids, sports, comedy, action, mystery, and thriller.

CABSAT 2023, which recently received a Broadcast Pro ME award for outstanding contribution to the development of the MENA media and entertainment industries, offered an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors to explore various business opportunities, as well as for attendees to discover a wide range of ground-breaking solutions and stay up to date with the most recent developments in the broadcast, satellite, media, and entertainment industries.

