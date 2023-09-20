Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aurora50 is asking hundreds of change-makers in the region to #bethechange by joining MENA’s largest cross-industry diversity and inclusion event, The Inclusion Summit 2023.

Aurora50 helps corporations create inclusive workplaces. Its two-day event - to be held on 9-10 November 2023 in Abu Dhabi - spotlights the biggest issues on the region’s DEI agenda today:

Gender balance

Youth inclusion

People of Determination

Nationalisation, such as Emiratisation

The summit brings together 900+ attendees including prominent government ministers and leaders from key business sectors. It will feature international keynote speakers, panel discussions and workshops, exhibitions and networking.

With the MENA Region being home to over 200 nationalities, diversity and inclusion are the keys to economic strategy.

The Inclusion Summit Agenda discussions will start from UAE economic strategy: Communicating the value of diversity and inclusion, The importance of Emiratisation in the future of the nation, cover digital inclusivity and evolve to empowering women in traditionally male-dominated industries, fostering co-operation in driving change, developing DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) strategies in public and private sectors, and many other.

In addition to numerous benefits of the Inclusion Summit for the government and businesses, the Summit ultimately gives the opportunity to elevate the region’s global position on DEI arena. The ultimate success will depend on companies setting strategic agendas and applying DEI principles, addressing the challenges, while working with partners, governments, and people.

UAE is a home to multiple cultures, diverse companies and we must prioritise and continue to invest into businesses, emphasising and building on the core strengths of DEI.

Sharing the values of the Inclusion Summit’s agenda, the event’s large sponsors list includes prominent companies: ADNOC Group, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA​), Chalhoub Group, Weatherford and Nakheel.

Diana Wilde, co-founder of Aurora50, says: " We are thrilled and immensely grateful for the commitment of our forward-thinking sponsors who have made the Inclusion Summit possible. The Inclusion Summit is a transformative force, driven by sponsors who recognize its potential to ignite growth and innovation through inclusion. Embracing diversity isn't just a moral imperative; it's a strategic advantage that leads to enhanced innovation, greater talent retention, market expansion, and deeper community engagement. By championing DEI, these companies open doors to a brighter future, one filled with prosperity and lasting success.”

