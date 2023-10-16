Kuwait: Burgan Bank recently took part in the 2023 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was held in Marrakech, Morocco. Representing Burgan Bank among the world’s most influential decision-makers in the global banking and financial markets were Sheikh Abdullah Nasser Al-Sabah, Chairman; Mr. Faisal Mansour Sarkhou, Vice Chairman; Mr. Abdullah Mohammad Al-Sharekh and Mr. Mazen Issam Hawwa, Board Members; and Mr. Abdullah Abdulmajeed Marafie, Deputy General Manager of Investments and Treasury.

On the sidelines of the meetings in Morocco, the Bank’s management also participated in a reception organized by the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), which aimed to showcase the strength of Kuwait’s economy and its sound financial and banking system, in addition to highlighting the importance of the foreign assets of Kuwaiti banks in the global financial system. Apart from offering a notable platform for knowledge exchange and greater collaboration opportunities in the banking world, the event provided a unique opportunity to highlight the progress achieved by Kuwait in all areas related to the financial sector. It was attended by notable Kuwaiti government officials, senior bankers and other elite economic figures from local, regional and international banks and institutions.

Commenting on Burgan’s participation in the 2023 Annual Meetings, Sheikh Abdullah Nasser Al-Sabah, Chairman of Burgan Bank, said: “We are honored to be part of such a path-defining event where global market trends are born from interdisciplinary discussions and vital solutions are reached thanks to the collective desire to build a path toward welfare for the people of the world. For decades, Burgan Bank has made it its prime objective to develop banking products and services that contribute to the community’s holistic growth and enable its members to enjoy a better quality of life. That’s why it is always a wonderful opportunity to take part in the Annual Meetings and share the Bank’s wealth of region-focused experience and insights.”

As customary of the Annual Meetings, central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations, and academics from around the world gathered over the course of the event to discuss the most pressing topics that have a global impact on financial markets as well as macroeconomics and microeconomics. Leading this year’s Annual Meetings agenda were discussions on macro challenges, digitization and fintech, climate and sustainability, combating inequality, and geoeconomics.

With Burgan’s comprehensive strategy centered on sustainability, digital transformation, and human capital development, and in line with the event’s agenda, the Bank representatives contributed fruitfully to the global conversation by sharing some of the Bank’s most notable efforts in providing the market with novel products and services that tackle arising needs and growing aspirations with finesse and creativity.

“Burgan Bank’s slogan, Driven By You, is a true reflection of the institution's core philosophy, which is reflected in the Bank’s commitment to identifying new challenges and addressing the market’s ever-changing needs to ensure fulfillment and holistic development for more members of its community,” added Chairman Al-Sabah. “In light of the emerging and evolving challenges facing global and domestic financial markets, convening with like-minded leaders and change-makers is of utmost importance to discuss vital issues and concerns in order to drive position action and streamline best practices that ultimately contribute to economic development.”

As a proactive corporate citizen and member of the Kuwaiti community, Burgan Bank continues to participate in all global or domestic efforts that ensure sustainability and prosperity for the Kuwaiti people and communities worldwide.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the second-largest conventional bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.