

Bridgestone MEA, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, reaffirmed its commitment to advancing road safety and fleet sustainability through its participation in the Baker Hughes Overland Transportation Safety HSE Event held in Dubai. The event brought together leading fleet companies and industry experts to share insights and best practices in road transport safety.

Berk Berksoy, Fleet Solutions OEM & Retread Manager at Bridgestone MEA, delivered a keynote presentation highlighting the critical role of tyre safety in supporting safe, efficient, and sustainable transport operations. He addressed the unique challenges faced by regional fleets, including the impact of extreme climatic conditions on tyre durability, poor performance management, and unplanned breakdowns that can affect operational reliability.

Berk Berksoy stated: “As the first line of defence for heavy vehicles on UAE roads, the importance of high-performance tyres cannot be overstated. Bridgestone’s innovations are engineered to meet the region’s climate and commercial needs, offering fleet operators powerful tools like predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring for improved safety. At Bridgestone, we believe that collaboration and technology go hand in hand to create safer roads. It is through deep collaboration with our partners that we can collectively address safety risks and foster a culture of accountability and progress to transform the entire transport ecosystem.”

During his session, he showcased Bridgestone’s suite of smart fleet solutions, including Webfleet, a leading telematics platform that enables real-time driver monitoring, smarter route planning, and live tyre pressure monitoring; and Toolbox, a digital tyre management solution that streamlines inspections, tracks wear patterns, and helps prevent critical failures before they occur.

Bridgestone’s participation reflects its alignment with the company’s global E8 Commitment, a pledge built around eight core values, including Ease, Empowerment, and Emotion, which guide Bridgestone in delivering products and solutions that contribute to a safer, more sustainable mobility ecosystem.

The event also served as a platform for participating fleets to share real-life safety incidents and lessons learned, fostering a collaborative environment centred on continuous improvement. Broader discussions covered UAE road safety trends, advancements in truck technology, and key maintenance issues affecting heavy-duty transport.