Abu Dhabi: BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world’s largest debut media, content, and entertainment event — has unveiled the first wave of its 400 global speakers. Among the names leading this inaugural announcement are international icons - Wyclef Jean, Sir Martin Sorrell, Nancy Gibbs, Joanna Coles, Anthony Scaramucci, Ferial Haffajee, David A. Unger, Alex Mashrabov, Carole House, Chris Pang, Erin Relford, Danny Cortenraede, Anu Duggal, Prof. Robert G. Picard, and Neil Mandt - all leaders and visionaries from industries shaping the future of global storytelling.

Organized by BRIDGE, the summit will transform over 1.65 million square feet of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) into a dynamic ecosystem connecting leaders, creators, and innovators across the global content economy. From December 8–10, the three-day event will host more than 60,000 participants, 300 exhibitors, and 300 activations, including 200 talks and panels and 50 interactive workshops. Designed as a global platform for collaboration, discovery, and innovation, BRIDGE Summit 2025 will explore how creativity, technology, and commerce converge to define the next era of communication and culture.

At the heart of the summit are seven thematic tracks that together map the future of media, content, and entertainment. From reimagining journalism, platforms, and audience engagement, to decoding storytelling, brand intelligence, and the creator economy, the programme spans the full spectrum of the content ecosystem. Participants will also explore emerging trends in music, gaming, cinematic storytelling, and the ethics and innovation shaping the future of tech and AI — offering a panoramic view of the ideas and industries transforming how the world creates and connects.

Wave 1 of the speaker line-up reflects this diversity, with leading voices from every corner of the global content economy. Within the Media Track, the line-up includes Nancy Gibbs, Director of the Shorenstein Center at Harvard Kennedy School and former Editor-in-Chief of TIME; Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of Daily Maverick; Prof. Robert G. Picard, media economist and fellow at Oxford’s Reuters Institute; Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa; Diego Escosteguy, Founder of Brazil’s O Bastidor; Mpindi Abaas, Co-founder and CEO of Uganda’s Media Challenge Initiative; Betty Irabor, Founder of Genevieve magazine; Drew Baldwin, CEO of Tubefilter and Creator of the Streamy Awards; Carole House, former White House National Security Council Special Advisor for Cybersecurity; Joanna Coles, Chief Creative & Content Officer of The Daily Beast; Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner of SkyBridge and Founder of SALT; and Anu Duggal, Founding Partner of Female Founders Fund. Together, they represent the cross-currents of policy, innovation, and independence shaping the evolution of media worldwide.

The Creator Economy Track will bring together Douglas Kendyson, Founder and CEO of Selar; David Page, CEO and Co-founder of Viewture; Gustaf Lundberg Toresson, COO at Antilop and Founder of Sequel; Danny Cortenraede, Founder and Managing Partner of InStudio Ventures; and Amine Aouni, Moroccan documentary director and content creator — all examining the future of creator-led entrepreneurship and the power of digital communities to shape economies and culture.

In the Music Track, Wyclef Jean, Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and composer, joins David A. Unger, Founder and CEO of Artist International Group, to explore how artistry, technology, and data are converging to define a new global soundscape.

The Picture Track celebrates cinematic and storytelling excellence through the participation of Julia Stuart, former Director of Sky Original Film and now leading an international venture at STUDIO TF1; Chris Pang, actor and producer known for Crazy Rich Asians; Adel Adeeb, acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker; Christian Kotey, Co-founder and CEO of NuPitch, an AI-powered platform redefining global film and television production finance; and Malick Diop, CFO of HOORAE Media — each representing the creative and technological forces redefining screen production and audience experience.

The Tech & AI Track will feature Alex Mashrabov, Founder of Higgsfield AI and Co-founder of AI Factory (acquired by Snap); Erin Relford, Senior Privacy Engineer at Google; Josh Kampel, CEO of Worth Media; Graham Roberts, Executive Vice President at Havas and former Director of Immersive Storytelling at The New York Times; John Darsie, CEO of SALT and Partner at SkyBridge; and Neil Mandt, five-time Emmy® Award-winning producer and digital property rights pioneer, who will explore how ethics, governance, and creative innovation are transforming the digital content landscape.

Within the Marketing Track, Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder and Executive Chairman of S4 Capital and former Founder and CEO of WPP, will appear alongside Katie Carroll, Global Head of Community Programs at LinkedIn, and Joe Marchese, Co-founder of Human Ventures and former President of Advertising Revenue at Fox Networks Group. Their discussions will delve into the economics of attention, the evolution of storytelling, and the new data-driven intelligence that defines modern brand communication.

As BRIDGE Summit 2025 approaches, additional waves of speakers will be unveiled in the coming weeks, expanding on each of the seven content tracks and introducing new partnerships, sessions, and interactive activations. Together, they underscore the Summit’s role as a global stage for building the future of media, content, and entertainment — from the UAE to the world.

Registration is now open at www.bridgesummit.com/en.