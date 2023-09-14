Moscow, Russia – The BRICS International Innovation Forum, aptly named "Cloud City", recently concluded in Moscow, bringing together more than 5,000 participants hailing from over 30 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa etc.

The event was held from 27 to 29 August as part of the Moscow Urban Forum at the Zaryadye Concert Hall. Throughout the three-day event, discussions by experts, heads of cities and departments from Russia, the BRICS countries, Asia and the Middle East delved into the profound impact of modern technologies on urban life, showcased cutting-edge IT solutions for governments and businesses, and offered insights into fostering innovation within their respective countries.

“The first BRICS Innovation Forum brought together like-minded people from dozens of countries. About 300 Russian and foreign experts participated in 50 thematic sessions. They signed a number of agreements, including the Moscow Declaration of Innovative Development. “Summing up, I can say that these three days helped us outline further steps for cooperation in the technological area,” said Natalya Sergunina, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow at the Moscow Government – Head of the Mayor Executive Office and the Moscow Government.

The forum's daily themes, "People," "Economy," and "City," facilitated thought-provoking discussions led by distinguished speakers. Notable guests included Nobel Peace Prize laureates Professor Muhammad Yunus and Rae Kwong Chung, along with Aisha Bin Bishr, Chairman of the Dubai Future Council for Digital Operations, and Khaled El-Attar, Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Egypt.

The Moscow Innovation Cluster and members of government structures and industry-specific organizations from 10 states signed the Moscow Declaration of Innovative Development. It involves cooperation in various areas - from improving digital ecosystems and introducing advanced developments to sharing experiences and establishing business partnerships.

At the Forum, Russian companies succeeded in entering into several international agreements for a total of $347 million. For example, Moscow-based Avtonomika made arrangements to attract investments in excess of $320 million: $270 million as part of an agreement to localize the production of its Pixel robot for the utilities sector in the United Arab Emirates, and another $50 million for the development of its Pixel robot-cleaner autonomous technology as an investment from Starshot Ventures, the Indian venture capital fund focusing on autonomous machines, drone and anti-drone technologies.

The Moscow Government received the World Innovation Award for the development of technologies and the city's digital ecosystem. Natalya Sergunina, leading the charge, ranked first in the "Innovations, Industries, Infrastructure" category. This award honors individuals and organizations making significant strides toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is presented in seven distinct categories.

Forum attendees were also treated to an immersive exhibition featuring the latest innovations from Russia's leading technology companies, allowing them to witness firsthand the cutting-edge solutions shaping our future. The BRICS International Innovation Forum, "Cloud City," exemplified global cooperation in the pursuit of technological progress.



*Source: AETOSWire

Contact details:

Melwyn Abraham - melwyn@matrixdubai.com

